Carrick wrestler TJ named queen of the ring at just 21

Teaching assistant wins awards after following dad into sport

Meet the young Carrickfergus woman who has been voted the best female wrestler in the UK.

TJ Baker (21) took the accolade at the inaugural Home Nations competition in Manchester last month.

She was shocked to come out on top in her weight category and the overall female senior category.

She told Sunday Life: “I was very surprised because, to be honest, I haven’t had a great year in wrestling.

“I’ve been going into competitions but struggling to find people my weight, so I’ve always had to move up a weight or wrestle someone from my own club.

“This was the first time I got a chance to have a proper match with someone at my weight for a while.

“It was brilliant, just amazing. I couldn’t believe it when I won my bout. It was the toughest match of my whole life and I was shocked afterwards when I realised I had won.

“It went the full two rounds and I ended up winning on points, but it was really tough.

“This year was the first time the Home Nations competition has been hosted, and each nation picked a team to send.

“We all competed against each other and then there was a series of awards in a few different categories, which was fun.

“It was the best wrestlers from each nation competing against each other in their respective weight categories, so we all knew each other. It was a really good competition and it was a really good atmosphere. It was a bit of fun as well.”

TJ, a teaching assistant at a special needs school, got into wrestling after following the example set by dad Stuart, the head coach at Wrestling Northern Ireland.

He began wrestling when he was five, before rising up the ranks of the sport to become a coach.

TJ said: “I started properly getting into it whenever I was about 11 and I started competing then too.

“I’ve always been around it because my dad was always involved. I followed his footsteps into the sport.

“He was so excited when I won. It was so good because they streamed it live online too.

“Afterwards everyone was ringing me. It was so emotional. It’s definitely my biggest achievement so far in the sport.

“My goal at the moment is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2026. Well, hopefully. I just have to keep winning, I suppose.”

Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, the styles used at the elite level of the sport, are often confused with the type of wrestling seen in the bombastic WWE.

TJ often has to clarify she is not aiming to become the next Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin or Becky Lynch.

“See whenever you tell people what you do, they always think it’s WWE, and I’m like, ‘Err, no. It’s nothing like that’,” she said.

“In fact, it’s extremely niche. I could count on one hand how many female training partners I have over here. I mainly train with boys at the moment for that reason.

“It’s a very small sport. When I tell people about it, they don’t believe I’m a wrestler at first until I show them a video.

“At the Home Nations they turned it into a big kind of showdown and we all had walk-on music, which is unusual. Plus, we all had fun afterwards as well.

“The entrances weren’t like WWE. We just did a wee walk out to a song and that was it.

“We normally don’t do that, but they wanted to make this a big thing and it was fun.

“My song was Sweet Caroline, the most Northern Irish song ever.”