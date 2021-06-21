Co Antrim grandmother uses lockdown to pen life story

Grandmother already working on next book as memoir penned at height of the Covid crisis hits shops

A Co Antrim grandmother used lockdown to put pen to paper and tell her life story — and now her memoir has been published.

Morna Croft’s book, Beyond the Sallagh Braes, tells the story of her youth growing up on a farm, her travels with her husband to exotic destinations and her spiritual awakening after meeting a healer in Spain.

Morna is a pen name. The author behind the book has chosen to keep her identity private, sharing only that she is in her 60s with two adult sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.

She still lives in the Larne area and said the book pays homage to the countryside she loves.

Morna had never seriously tried to write before the start of the first lockdown last March, when she found herself with time on her hands.

“I realised that we were going to be spending a lot of time at home,” she said.

“It seemed like the ideal opportunity to sit down and write out a record of my life.

“At first I did it for my children and grandchildren because I’ve lived a very full life and seen so many things.”

That full life has included running a bed and breakfast, working in retail and a stint as a tour guide at Carrickfergus Castle, where she honed her talent for storytelling.

REFLECTIONS: Morna’s book focuses on her youth in the Glens of Antrim

As a child, she excelled at writing stories and much preferred English to maths in school.

But as a busy working mother with a fondness for travel whenever the opportunity arose, the interest in writing eventually fell by the wayside.

“I remember when I was running my B&B 20 years ago, we hosted a few people who were attending a writers’ retreat,” Morna said.

“I felt so jealous when they came back in the evenings and told me what they’d been doing. I wished that I’d been doing it with them.”

Morna finally realised that ambition two years ago when she attended a creative writing course run by local author Angeline King. It led to a couple of her short stories being published in an anthology.

But it wasn’t until the UK went into the first national lockdown that she finally set about writing her memoir.

“I have a room in our house that my grandchildren call my quiet room,” she said.

“It’s where I go to meditate, do a bit of reiki, write and paint. It’s a very calming space.

“I found that once I started, the story flowed fast — I got the bug.

“I wrote my first draft in the first six weeks of lockdown, working longhand with a pen and paper, then typing it up.”

When Morna finished, she realised it was “actually a really good story” and sent it to Angeline, who encouraged her to look into getting it published.

“I looked back at what I’d written and thought ‘Gosh, what a life’,” she said.

A farm in the Glens of Antrim

“It covers my childhood in the 1960s, growing up on a hill farm in Co Antrim.

“I also talk about all the wonderful places I’ve visited, such as Egypt, Gambia, Hawaii, India and Cuba.

“My husband and I even spent three years living in Spain.

“It was in Spain that I began my spiritual journey after meeting a healer who told me that I was a healer myself.

“That’s been a real process of discovery and growth and that’s in the book too.”

Beyond the Sallagh Braes was published by Book Reality Experience and is available online from booksellers worldwide.

“It’s been such a joy to see it in print,” Morna said.

She is now working on her next book, which will go into more detail about her journey to becoming a healer.

And what do her children and grandchildren think of her memoir?

“They’re so excited about it,” said Morna. “I actually read extracts of the book to them as I was writing it. You need somebody to test it on. They think it’s wonderful.

“It just goes to show that anyone can do it. It’s said that we’ve all got a story or a book within us.”