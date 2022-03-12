Co Antrim woman on £100K fraud charge

Nuala McLaughlin, of Mansfield Heights in Ballymena, is alleged to have abused her position at the Antrim Enterprise Agency to steal more than £100,000 over a six-year period.

The accused, who is also charged with theft, appeared in the public gallery at Antrim Magistrates Court last week.

She confirmed she was aware of the charges against her and did not object to a preliminary enquiry — the next step in the process to elevate the case to the crown court.

None of the facts surrounding the allegations were disclosed in the latest hearing, but the prosecution submitted there was a prima facie case against McLaughlin —a point accepted by her lawyer.

The defendant, who declined to comment on the charges, was freed on her own bail of £500 and the case was adjourned to April 7.