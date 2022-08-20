Coleraine boss Oran Kearney believes he’s found a winning combination as Matthew Shevlin sinks Portadown

Portadown 0-2 Coleraine

Oran Kearney put Matthew Shevlin’s superb double strike - that secured a 2-0 victory over Portadown - down to the striker’s already burgeoning relationship with one of his big summer captures.

Conor McDermott, snapped up from Cliftonville, delivered two excellent crosses that Shevlin gladly gobbled up – one in each half – to secure the win that put the Bannsiders clear at the top of the table.

Indeed, the McDermott-Shevlin combination came within a whisker of delivering another goal in between the two that they did score, only for the striker to pull his shot wide and that link-up delighted manager Kearney.

“The new players who have come in have been brilliant – Conor being one of many who have come in and they hit the ground running,” said Kearney.

“His attitude has been spot on, he has come in and got about his work, got himself up to speed really, really quickly and a big credit to him with the work that he has done off the pitch as well.

“I know from playing against him that he has that pass in his locker. It is something that we would have been wary of when we played against Cliftonville and it is good to see.

“We have put a little bit of work in. We spoke to him and Matthew (Shevlin) about it in relation to how we could use it and the possibilities, and it is great them deliver it today.”

Shevlin’s first goal on 20 minutes was one for his highlights reel. After taking the pace off the ball from McDermott’s driven ball from just inside his own half Shevlin spotted Ports goalkeeper Jethren Barr on the edge of his six-yard box and dinked the ball over his head and into the net.

The Ports were still very much in the game and twice hit the woodwork before half time, first when left-back Jason Akiotu caught out goalkeeper Martin Gallagher as his cross into the box hit the far post. Jordan Jenkins then crashed a shot off the same post before Gallagher dropped on the rebound.

Within two minutes of the restart Jamie Glackin surged across the pitch from left to right, put the ball to the feet of Lee Lynch and as McDermott raced up outside him he fed the full-back, whose pinpoint cross was gleefully headed home by Shevlin.

While it was a slick move that brought about the goal, the nature of it annoyed Ports manager Paul Doolin.

“It’s bad enough conceding a goal two minutes into the second half, but what makes it worse was that it was our kick-off,” said Doolin.

“You could understand if they had the kick-off and they took it and scored. You’d be disappointed, but it was our kick-off. It was given to the goalkeeper, down the pitch and a goal.

“After that we weren’t good enough in the second half. Didn’t create a chance.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Teggart 6, Upton 6, McNally 7, Akiotu 7, Murray 6, Donnellan 7 (Mashigo 74 mins, 5), Moore 7 (Evans 66 mins, 5), Stedman 6 (Mitchell 66 mins, 5), Conaty 6, (De Dieu Tantale 74 mins, 5) Jenkins 6 UNUSED SUBS: McKenna, Beverland, Wilson

COLERAINE: Gallagher 6, McDermott 7, Farren 6, Mullan 6, D Jarvis 6, Lynch 7, Kane 7, Carson 7, E McLaughlin 6 (McKendry 69 mins), Shevlin 8, Glackin 7 UNUSED SUBS: Deane, Brown, A Jarvis, J McLaughlin, McCrudden, O’Mahony

Referee: Steven Gregg