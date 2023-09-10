Between cops in meltdown and controversial legacy bill, we’re lurching from crisis to catastrophe

With cops in meltdown and victims enraged, it’s been a week to forget for Northern Ireland

You can almost imagine the airline pilot’s welcome: “You are now in Northern Ireland, the land of chaos and confusion, the land with no government, where there’s a police force in meltdown and where new legislation has victims of terrorism saying the killers stand to get away with murder.”

You couldn’t make the above up, and why would you? It’s a sad snapshot of a sorry place in turmoil.

Days ago the headline on a news website asked: “What went wrong for the PSNI’s chief constable?” Would it not have been simpler to ask what went right for Simon Byrne in his four, error-strewn years in the job, or even what’s going wrong with the PSNI in general?

Listening to the sometimes tense exchanges at Westminster’s Northern Ireland affairs committee last week — when it was revealed the data breach scandal could cost the police £240m — it was obvious that Mr Byrne’s resignation letter wouldn’t be the last word on the controversy.

Sure enough, within hours the man designated to fill his boots, albeit on a temporary basis, was receiving a no-confidence vote from the Police Federation, which also criticised another two senior figures.

Because of what was described as an unplanned medical procedure, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton pulled out of a meeting with the federation on Thursday.

On Friday the Policing Board, which has difficulties of its own, said Mr Hamilton was remaining in charge but was in hospital and had for the moment handed over his duties to four assistant chief constables.

And so the uncertainty over the leadership of the police intensified, leaving the force looking like a rudderless ship, with confidence and morale at an all-time low and members of the public fearing what might happen next.

By any standards, it’s a dreadful state of affairs, especially when you consider the Executive is in limbo too.

If that wasn’t worrying enough, the policing nightmares coincided with the passing of the government’s legacy bill.

The legislation, which effectively ends new Troubles court cases and offers a conditional amnesty for terrorists, has united rivals in opposition, though some ex-soldiers support it.

Victims’ families were in London to voice their fury at the bill on the day a House of Lords amendment to it was defeated in the Commons.

In the Lords, Robin Eames, whose voice of sanity was heard at many funerals during the Troubles, delivered an emotional speech against the controversial legislation.

While his intervention was never going to stop the bill, Lord Eames spoke for many people who have been left distressed and disillusioned by the Tories’ actions.

Many victims I know are pragmatic enough to sadly accept that the chances of any new charges against the perpetrators of terror range from remote to zero.

But they still believe that officially sanctioning the removal of all hope of seeing their loved ones’ killers in court is a step too far.

It’s easy, of course, for people who didn’t lose anyone during the Troubles to blithely say the families should move on, but if they put themselves in the place of someone who has been bereaved and has not seen anyone convicted, their attitudes might change.

For Lord Eames, watching the whole process must have been deeply distressing.

Thirteen years ago, he and Denis Bradley, the former vice-chairman of the Policing Board, put forward their own proposals for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

Their ideas were the result of hard work, debate and consultations, but they were met with a largely negative response.

It was the proposal for a £12,000 payment to the relatives of the 3,700 people killed during the violence that was the undoing of the initiative.

*****

The day I Foyled the monster hunters

Touchy bunch these Loch Ness monster fanatics.

I got it in the neck from several of them after my piece last week dismissing the Nessie hunters as gullible numpties.

What I didn’t write was that 10 years ago I was part of a blatant ruse which fooled monster hunters all over the world.

I was recruited to add a bit of credibility to a spoof video created by film students in Derry for the City of Culture celebrations about a ‘monster’ being spotted in Lough Foyle.

They constructed a humpback monster which they then filmed. It’s still on YouTube under the title On the lookout with Ivan Little.

The late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness joined in and, with a straight face, said on camera that he was concerned about the monster and the dangers it posed to fish in the Foyle.

But the more unbelievable it all was, the more people actually believed it.

Bizarrely, I still get emails from around the globe with questions and invitations to do interviews about the Lough Foyle monster, which was even featured in a book by author Malcolm Robinson, who saw through the hoax.

*****

I’m a right Muppet in edited clip

I’ve finally made it. Never mind interviewing Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Mariah Carey or even Maggie Thatcher, I’m now in the company of… the Muppets.

Someone with too much time on their hands has put my infamous struggles with the word ‘phenomenon’ to music — and not just any old music.

Under the banner of Broda Mayhem, they spliced the footage of me with a video of Animal and the Snowths singing Mahna Mahna (it sounds like ‘phenomenon’).

The clip also features Kermit the Frog and the grumpy Statler and Waldorf.

Astonishingly, there are lengthy analyses online on the origins of the song, which was apparently written by composer Piero Umiliani not for the Muppets but rather for a documentary about Swedes’ sex lives. Phenomenal or what?

*****

Fans get a kick out of Gerry Armstrong

Gerry Armstrong may have retired, but his signature is still in demand.

I met the Espana 82 hero last week in Portrush, where he was signing copies of his autobiography two years after it was published.

Thankfully, he took time out for a photo with me, my wife Siofra and his pal — and my fellow Sunday Life columnist — Liam Beckett.