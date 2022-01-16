Don’t bet on brazen Boris quitting

If there’s one man who can ride out partygate storm, it’s this arch-bluffer

I see the bookies are offering decent odds that Boris Johnson will be out of a job soon.

But unlike a few friends who put a few bob on him going quickly I wasn't rushing to wager a brass farthing. I'd resigned myself long ago that Johnson would not resign no matter what. But with so many new revelations about parties in Downing Street I think his own leaving do is getting closer.

I’ve been chuntering on for years that the Tory leader isn’t up to the job of leadership and wiser voices than mine have been clamouring for his head as the arrogant bumbler stumbled from one crisis to another.

And last week the chorus of demands on him to quit reached a new crescendo and it looked to some commentators like there was no way out for the Premier after it emerged that in May 2020 his staff had held a bring your own booze party in his back garden at Downing Street, breaking restrictions that his own government had introduced in a bid to curb the coronavirus

But although Boris wasn’t for throwing in the bar towel the new disclosures about parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral may just hasten his last orders.

At the despatch box in the House of Commons Johnson delivered a carefully crafted speech which, while it sounded like an apology, wasn’t an apology for his own behaviour.

Instead, he talked of mistakes that had been made and he claimed he left what he thought was a works event after 25 minutes.

Now I have worked a lifetime in two professions normally associated with the demon drink, but in more than 50 years I have never been invited to a work event at a newsroom or a theatre rehearsal space clutching a bottle of booze.

And if it was a works event what was Boris’s then fiancée, now wife, Carrie doing there?

The whole narrative in the Commons was implausible but Johnson knew if he’d said he was knowingly at a party he would have been admitting that he had misled the House in recent months over the controversy and that he had, in fact, breached the law of the land.

The PM wasn’t in the House the day before his crucial address when DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down as he tried to talk about the contrast between the partying and how his mother-in-law passed away from Covid on her own. A number of Boris backers have claimed there’s been a witch-hunt against the prime minister and that his successes in tackling Covid have been ignored

And while there’s no doubt he deserves credit for some of his stewardship, he has no one else to blame but himself for the fact that he’s in a mess and that so few people believe a word he says.

Quite by chance last week on the same night that the garden party storm was rumbling on, I stumbled on a re-run of a TV classic that mirrored a perception that people in Downing Street were talking with forked tongue 35 years ago.

The first episode of the BBC series Yes, Prime Minister from January 1986 showed the PM Jim Hacker — played by Paul Eddington — arguing over the Trident missile with his permanent secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby (Nigel Hawthorne) who said that it was a deterrent.

PM: “It’s a bluff. I probably wouldn’t use it.”

Sir Humphrey: “Yes, but they don’t know that you probably wouldn’t.”

PM: “They probably do.”

Sir Humphrey: “Yes they probably know that you probably wouldn’t. But they can’t certainly know.”

PM: “They probably certainly know that I probably wouldn’t”

Sir Humphrey: “Yes, but even though they probably certainly know that you probably wouldn’t, there is no probability that you certainly would.”

Kirsty’s Princely mistakes

I hope the Queen wasn’t watching Newsnight on BBC2 last Wednesday. For as if the monarch’s day wasn’t going badly enough, presenter Kirsty Wark landed another shock. For in her introduction she said the programme would be dealing with the news about a US sexual assault case involving Prince CHARLES not Andrew. She later apologised twice.

Peace is on the way back

A group of friends who walk regularly in the grounds of Stormont have been worried by the disappearance of a statue called Reconciliation It’s a cast of a bronze work by the artist Josefina de Vasconcellos and it was conceived in the aftermath of the Second World War with the original title of Reunion. Casts of it are also in Coventry, Hiroshima, Berlin and in 2000, one was unveiled in the Stormont estate. Reconciliation — which shows a man and a woman embracing — is obviously something we could do with more of, not less, in the often divisive atmosphere on the Hill. But fear not. The peace piece is coming back. Last week I saw workmen refurbishing the area where the statue used to take pride of place in the centre of a water feature which has deteriorated down the years. The workmen were resurfacing the ground and apparently seats will be among other features installed for walkers to take a break and admire the statue.

New game show over my head

Ant and Dec’s new Unlimited Wins quiz show which debuted on TV last week taxed my very limited brain. A university education would have been needed to follow the complicated rules. Luckily a couple called Will and Kathryn were more switched on than me and won £500,000. They didn’t want their surnames used but the fact that Kathryn was from Northern Ireland wasn’t lost on anyone.