Don’t bury your head in the sand when it comes to your health

Avail yourselves of bowel cancer and abdominal aortic aneurysm tests

This one’s not especially pleasant, but bear with me. The message is very important.

It concerns two important health checks that could be life savers, particularly for people who have a tendency to turn a blind eye to their wellbeing. In particular, I’m referring to older folk who haven’t availed themselves of crucial bowel and abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) tests that are readily available on the NHS.

I’ve been as bad as anyone for burying my head in the sand, but I received a wake-up call the other morning at an information seminar staged by health professionals in east Belfast. For more than an hour there was nowhere to hide for even the most in-denial ostriches among us who could not ignore the stark realities of bowel cancer and aneurysms that were laid out before us.

We learned that bowel cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Northern Ireland and that drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Other statistics included that one in 21 men here is likely to develop bowel cancer compared to one in 33 women, and 70% of people who are diagnosed with the disease are over the age of 65.

Of course, the positive news was that early diagnosis means bowel cancer is highly treatable. This is why screening in home testing kits is so important.

They’re aimed at everyone between the ages of 60 and 74 who are encouraged to take faeces samples in their homes, which are sent off for analysis for any presence of blood.

In the past, some folk were put off from taking the tests because they reckoned they were difficult to use, but we were told that newer screening procedures are more straightforward.

There’s an easy-to-follow leaflet that shows people how to use a test stick in order to take a small sample.

It is then put in a tube that’s provided and returned to the NHS for further tests, the results of which usually come back within a fortnight.

In June, the death of journalist and charity campaigner Dame Deborah James, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and had urged everyone to check for symptoms, sparked an upsurge in the number of people visiting a bowel cancer website.

Also, a few weeks ago, BBC reporter and presenter George Alagiah announced he was taking a break from work after discovering that his bowel cancer, first diagnosed in 2014, had spread.

At the seminar in Belfast, our health professional gave us advice on how to reduce the risk of bowel cancer by eating a healthy diet, getting more exercise, drinking less and stopping smoking.

BBC presenter George Alagiah, who's battling cancer, is taking a break from work

As for the AAA tests, we were told that men aged 65 and over are invited for an ultrasound that checks for a swelling or a bulge in the aorta which is the main artery that supplies blood to the body. It runs from the heart down through the chest and abdomen.

We also learned that men are six times more likely to have an aneurysm than women, who are not routinely screened here.

People who do have an aneurysm will not usually notice any symptoms.

The AAA screening programme is estimated to have reduced the number of premature deaths from ruptured aneurysms by up to 50%.

The NHS wants to see more people coming forward and says that anyone who ignored their invitations to screening clinics in the past can ask for a new appointment by following links online or by contacting their GP.