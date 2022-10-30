Joy as Reporting the Troubles book reprinted but disappointment as injury thwarts my return to popular play

Joy as first volume of my co-compiled book is reprinted for a fourth time and pain as mobility thwarts return to hit play

Conor Grimes, Ivan Little and Alan McKee in The History of the Troubles (Accordin’ to my Da)

I have two developments to share as a couple of my worlds relating to the Troubles collide.

The first is that the play, The History of the Troubles (accordin’ to my Da), is coming back to the Grand Opera House. However, I won’t be in it this time thanks to the advancing years and my receding mobility.

The hit show is returning after 10 years and I know I’m probably too long in the tooth to carry off the role of Gerry Courtney.

A fall which ruptured the quadriceps tendon in my right leg five years ago last Sunday has badly restricted my mobility.

I simply wouldn’t have the physicality to buck leap around the stage like I did before. Mimicking Mick Jagger in particular as I did for years would be beyond me and my dodgy leg.

Obviously I’m disappointed, but what a journey it’s been — all across Ireland and into London, too.

In my time, the play made history by returning for a record-breaking eight runs to the Grand Opera House.

It’s also conservatively estimated that 100,000 people have seen the show.

I never imagined when writer Martin Lynch offered me the job 20 years ago for a “short run” in the old Northern Bank building in Waring Street that it would still be going strong years later.

And, of course, it’s not finished yet for the play.

Whoever will be stepping into my shoes will have my best wishes, as will Lynch’s co-writers, Conor Grimes and Alan McKee, who are recreating Courtney’s mad cap muckers like Felix and Fireball.

The second piece of news is that the first volume of my co-compiled book, Reporting the Troubles, is being reprinted for a fourth time due to a remarkably high level of demand.

The book, which contains the reflections of nearly 70 British, Irish and international journalists on the Troubles and which first came out in 2018, has sold more than 15,000 copies.

I understand it’s one of Blackstaff’s best ever selling titles.

Intriguingly, the publication of a second volume of another 70 stories has apparently boosted interest in the first book, too.

It’s a source of deep pride for myself and my collaborator, Deric Henderson, that the book has made such a contribution to the real history of the conflict.

Deric said: “Hopefully at some stage in the future these books will sit on the shelves of every public and school library in the land to remind this generation, and those following, of the truly horrible times this community had to endure, and how the journalists of that era went about their business.

“Some might regard them as an historical footnote, but there are some amazing testimonies between those covers and it’s a source of immense satisfaction they will be read by an even greater audience.”

Patsy Horton, managing editor of Blackstaff, added: “When we first published the book, the general public immediately recognised it as a powerful act of remembrance and testimony.

“Now about to be reprinted for a fourth time, Reporting the Troubles remains as compelling as ever, a landmark publication which has now been joined by a second volume.

“We are enormously proud of both books and grateful to the journalists whose remarkable and candid stories continue to captivate, move and inspire readers.”

Another book to which I have contributed was also launched last week.

Breaking — Trauma in the Newsroom deals with the experiences of frontline journalists and how they were affected by what they reported on. I’ll tell you more next week.

Coulter has had his Phil of rebel claims

The discordant row over the singing of ‘republican’ and ‘loyalist’ songs is getting out of hand.

Last week I even spotted claims that Phil Coulter’s The Town I Loved So Well is a ‘rebel’ song, which is something he rubbished a long time ago.

The ‘Town’ recently earned Phil the Freedom of Derry, but I reckon I was the first journalist to recognise its potential after listening to it at a session in Boland’s Bar in Castlegregory in Co Kerry in 1975. I was so moved that, on my return home, I contacted Phil to write a newspaper feature about it.

The man who co-wrote Eurovision entries including the winning Puppet On A String by Sandie Shaw told me how the ‘Town’ was so important to him and took two years to write. He also rejected criticisms he’d heard that it was pro-republican.

He said: “The song does not wave flags for anyone. I hate the presence of both the Army and the terrorists in Derry.

“And when I refer to the tanks and guns at one stage, I am referring to the Army’s tanks and the terrorists’ guns, just, as earlier on, I wrote about armoured cars and bombed-out bars being a scourge on the city.”

Phil insisted that the ‘Town’, which became a favourite of John Hume, was really a plea to let his city live again, which thankfully it is doing now.

It’s right to avert an election

SO the Secretary of State didn’t call an election here at his appointed hour. Which is no bad thing.

And hopefully his government that’s so used to U-turns will do another one and forget the senseless election which would make a potential winter of discontent even worse.

A new poll would be a waste of time and a waste of money for the waste of space that is Stormont.

And what harm would a prolonged delay do anyway especially if Westminster is confident it can ‘fix’ the protocol.

I also can’t see what the big surprise is about speculation that a final farewell to Stormont could lead to joint authority across the Irish Sea which would make the border down it look tame for unionists.

Sources close to the Rev Ian Paisley told me 15 years ago the threat of joint authority was one of the factors that persuaded him to go into government with Sinn Fein.

Odd antics of green activists

CLIMATE protesters are taking more and more daft actions like attacking statues and disrupting traffic.

Last week they glued themselves to the floor of a German car facility but the authorities were in no rush to free them, feed them or give them bowls to do their doings in.

I thought they would have been proud to ‘stick’ to their principles.