Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: 27 new cases of Covid-19

Flowers left at Cafe Nobel in Ballymena where a worker has sadly died after contracting Covid 19. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

A further 27 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed on Sunday.

It follows on from the diagnosis of a further 65 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

There were no further deaths due to the virus, with the official death roll remaining at 558.

The overall number of cases diagnosed here is now at 6,391.

Meanwhile, civil servants are being told to go back to the office amid fears their absence from town and city centres is having a catastrophic effect on the economy.

Stormont Assembly sources have said the crisis has reached tipping-point as restaurants, coffee shops and bars suffer from lost trade.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has written to the head of the civil service, David Sterling to outline government concerns.

Staff at three acclaimed Belfast restaurants have tested positive for Covid-19.

It's forced the closure of Michelin star holder The Muddlers Club and Yugo's sites in the city centre and east Belfast over the last two days.

Read more Three Belfast restaurants close after staff test positive for Covid -19

In the Republic, 200 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 24 hours on Saturday.

It's the highest daily rise since the start of May and comes on the day when the chairman of tourism promotion body Failte Ireland resigned after holidaying in Italy.

Michael Cawley had made the trip despite the Government asking citizens to take a staycation.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: