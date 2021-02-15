Crackpot who tried to set up paramilitary gang in Australia back in NI after being deported

Domestic abuser back home after years down under

A crackpot who tried to set up a paramilitary-style gang in Australia has been kicked out of the country.

Bangor-born Gary Hall is back in Northern Ireland after the Australian Department for Home Affairs sent him packing.

The 47-year-old is holed-up in Coleraine, living under the assumed name Gary Huddleston. He has also tried to pass himself off as a peer, using the title Lord Hall.

Documentation seen by Sunday Life shows he had his latest Australian visa application rejected on 'character grounds'.

This was after he was convicted of a raft of criminal offences Down Under while at the same time boasting to this newspaper about attempts to form a UVF-style unit in Oz.

An interview in which he threatened to "kneecap" criminals and branded Aborigines "rapists" was central to the Australian government sending him back home.

Hall also admitted setting up the AVF (Alice Springs Volunteer Force) vigilante gang, which he modelled on the UVF.

Rejecting his visa application, the Australian government said he was likely to "engage in criminal conduct", "harass, intimidate, molest or stalk another person", and "vilify a section of the community".

In a damning assessment, officials added: "(You) represent a danger to the Australian community whether by way of being liable to become involved in activities that are disruptive, or in violence threatening harm."

Hall's criminal record while living in the town of Alice Springs in the Australian outback was also taken into consideration. His rap sheet includes multiple breaches of domestic violence orders, harassment, drink driving and making false police reports.

Hall also admitted setting up the AVF (Alice Springs Volunteer Force) vigilante gang, which he modelled on the UVF

Since returning to Northern Ireland, the wannabe paramilitary has set up several companies and is listed as a director of an insurance brokerage that is not trading.

A source close to Hall said: "He gave himself the title of Lord Hall after Sunday Life exposed how he had set up a paramilitary gang in Australia.

"He was only able to live there for so long because he has a daughter with an Australian woman. God help the people of Coleraine, it will only be a matter of time before Hall is causing trouble there."

Speaking to Sunday Life in 2015 about his paramilitary-style gang, Hall said: "The organisation will carry out punishment beatings and shootings if needs be - and by that I mean kneecappings.

"That is a last resort. The AVF would prefer to limit itself to tarring and feathering but is prepared to take things further if necessary."

He also claimed the gang had 14 members and was well-armed, saying: "The organisation has access to legally held shotguns and small firearms, which it will use. Two of its members are from Belfast."

Hall also launched a racist tirade against the Aboriginal community, claiming they were "stuck in the 1700s". Ignoring his own domestic violence convictions, he said: "They harass women. They have carried out rapes, burglaries, assaults. It's got to the stage now that we, the public, are having to do something about it. That's why the AVF has been set up."

Hall's comments were picked up by Australian news organisations and led directly to him being deported home.