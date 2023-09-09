Crime lord John Gilligan: I cut bullet out of own ribcage in Northern Ireland jail

Dublin gangster recalls gory incident for book

DUBLIN crimelord John Gilligan has told of how he cut out a bullet lodged in his ribcage while being held on remand in a Northern Ireland jail.

The notorious gangster, now living in exile in Spain, recalled the gory chain of events in interviews with the journalist and author Jason O’Toole for his latest book The Gilligan Tapes.

It’s comprised of more than 35 hours of transcripts of taped and filmed conversations with Gilligan about his upbringing, rise in the criminal underworld and even the murder of Veronica Guerin.

In one chapter Gilligan talks to O’Toole about his time spent on remand in Maghaberry prison after being arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Drug lord Gilligan (71) had been arrested at Belfast International Airport in August 2018 after €22,000 in cash was found in his suit case.

Gilligan claimed he was travelling to Spain to put down a deposit on a rental property when he was stopped by customs officials.

The bullets causing him pain were left there after he was shot several times at his brother’s house in Clondalkin, Dublin, in March 2014.

“I had two bullets inside me. One of them moved. It came through my ribs and got jammed in them. It swelled up my whole side,” recalled Gilligan.

“I went to see the prison doctor and he said he’d give me tablets. And then I put down my name five or seven times to see the governor and he wouldn’t see me.

“I couldn’t lie on the bed because it hurt any time I moved. I couldn’t even take my shoes off.

“As I didn’t know when I was going back to hospital, it was hurting so much that I got a razor blade and I broke it and I ripped the swelling open.

“I was pumping blood. I put my finger inside and I got my hand on the bullet. I pulled it, but I couldn’t get it totally out. My hand was covered in blood.”

After being taken to hospital Gilligan claims he got another razor, a disposable, and broke the blade out of that and cut further into his side and eventually pulled out the bullet.

The case against him was eventually dismissed in October 2019 but saw him spend months behind bars awaiting the final outcome.

In the book he also tells O’Toole he believes he is going to hell and admits to having made tens of millions smuggling hashish into the Republic in the 1990s.

He is also adamant in his denial of having anything to do with the 1996 murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, which took place a day before he was due to go to trial accused of assaulting her.

Gilligan, who was acquitted of her killing, said: “I never thought I was ever going to be convicted, because I didn’t do it. The way the case went, the police drip-fed the media evidence and they exaggerated the thing.”

His appearance in a three-part TV series, Confessions of a Crime Boss based on the interviews have caused controversy and criticism from the Guerin family and politicians for his callous remarks about her murder.

​Last week Gilligan was given a 22-month suspended sentence and a €14,000 fine by a Spanish court for drug smuggling offences.