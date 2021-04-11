Dan McFarland hails Ulster's 'bite' after win over Northampton earns spot in Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Dan McFarland hailed the character of his team after their accurate and gritty second half performance ensured Ulster earned their place in the European Challenge Cup semi-final.

Ulster came back from trailing 22-14 at the break with match-turning scores from Marty Moore, John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale to make a first European semi-final in nine years and from their first visit to the second tier Challenge Cup.

"It's great (making the last four)," McFarland said after five-try Ulster had triumphed at Franklin's Gardens.

"I just want to be in a semi-final, whoever we play," he added of today's draw which will see the province pulled from the hat in an open draw against either Bath, Leicester or Montpellier with the games to be played on the weekend of April 30-May 2.

"We talked about being disappointed and not getting play-off games in the PRO14 because of the nature of the competition this year.

"We said we wanted to play them (knockout games) and we've now had a chance over the last two weeks.

"It's cup rugby, it's all or nothing and the lads have risen to the occasion against two really big (Premiership) clubs," after Ulster added Saints to their Harlequins' scalp.

"We'll look forward to the semi-final, a semi-final in Europe is a great place to be.

In terms of fighting back after a poor opening half which saw the visitors fail to score against the Saints when they had only 13 players on the field, McFarland spoke of how Ulster refocused at half-time and refused to panic.

"Not since earlier in the season have we been tested (like this) but this is a group of players who have been to the well in tight games over the course of the last three years so they know how to win in tight situations.

"They know how to show a bit of bite when it goes down to the wire and they did that.

"We had a lot to talk about at half-time and winning the physical battle was one thing we needed to get a grip of and making sure we didn't lose the breakdowns was a second thing we needed to get a grip of and we did all that in the second half.

"The players were more annoyed than the coaches at half-time.

"It was pretty clear what we had to do, it wasn't complicated and we actually felt quite good going into the second half in that the area we needed to improve is a part of our game we pride ourselves on, so it didn't take much sorting out," he said.

Though Jordi Murphy claimed man of the match and every one of Ulster's 23 put their bodies on the line, McFarland highlighted the work done by Robert Baloucoune and John Cooney.

"I thought Rob was excellent and John Cooney's kicking was phenomenal, but our speed to breakdowns and contact was about attitude and focus," he said.

"The physicality on the gain-line was an attitude thing we had to deal with.

"We got Stuart McCloskey and James Hume to punch tighter and the forwards too, particularly in their final third during the second half."

Ulster also produced a 20-phase attack late in the game, finished off by Stockdale, to kill off any hopes of a Saints comeback.

The perfect example of showing real grit and bite when it mattered.