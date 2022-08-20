Dean Shiels admits Dungannon lack creative flair as Ballymena win first game on Stangmore’s 3G pitch

Dungannon Swifts 0 Ballymena United 2

Dean Shiels admits Dungannon Swifts badly need their creative talent back after another frustrating defeat.

In a game of few chances, Ballymena profited from clinical finishing in front of goal.

Josh Kelly capitalised on a defensive lapse for the first, before Conor Keeley’s smart strike wrapped it up late on.

Dungannon struggled to create much of note, although Shiels was angry that two strong penalty claims went against his side.

He feels they are badly missing Ryan Mayse and Darragh McBrien, who are both injured.

“Our captain and our most creative player, Ryan Mayse, isn’t here - he got injured a week before the season,” he said.

“Darragh McBrien is not here, Joe McCready is not fit enough in that he hasn’t had enough minutes, Ben Gallagher’s fitness levels have to improve.

“So we are not really ready or where we want to be.”

Shiels admits other players are still short of full match fitness, adding: “A lot of players are needing to find their feet really fast.”

Dungannon were playing on their new 3G pitch for the first time, but struggled to get going against a well-organised Ballymena side.

They fell behind early in the second half after a lapse by debutant Dean Curry.

His wayward pass was pounced on by David McDaid, who released Kelly with a clever flick, and the midfielder drove home.

Shiels felt Dungannon should have had a penalty when Rhyss Campbell went down in the box.

Otherwise, the Swifts were struggling to create chances, and Ballymena made sure of the points in the 88th minute.

Stephen McCullough provided the assist and Keeley got ahead of his marker to volley in from close range.

Dungannon were then denied a second penalty appeal after a Ballymena defender appeared to handle in the box.

Shiels added: “We conceded five in our opening game, we knew we had to change the mindset.

“I thought defensively at times we were really solid. Out of possession we were fine.

“In transition, when we won it back, we could have been more penetrative, we could have hurt them better in that final third.”

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey was pleased with his side’s resilience, after they let two points slip late on against Glenavon in the first game.

He said: “We were coming off the frustration of last weekend, and conceding in injury time in the first half and second half, and what should have been three points was then one point.

“But it’s how you respond to that, and the players responded really well today.

“The two goals were absolutely excellent.”

He added: “I was also pleased defensively - the three centre-backs were very, very strong and very resolute.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 6, Cole 6 (McGinty, 30, 6), Curry 6 (Convie, 80), Ruddy 6, Knowles 6 (McDonald, 80), Barr 6, Devlin 6, Walsh 6 (Gallagher, 80), Campbell 6, O’Connor 5 (McCready, 58, 6)

Subs not used: Nelson, Animasahun

BALLYMENA: O’Neill 6, Nelson 7, Whiteside 7 (McGrory, 78, 6), Keeley 7, Tweed 6 (Henderson, 46, 6), McCullough 6, Kelly 7, Place 6, Gibson 6, McElroy 6 (Parkhouse, 66, 6), McDaid 7 (Kane, 78, 6)

Subs not used: Johnston, Redman, Tipton

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)