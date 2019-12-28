Delivery driver quits job over pill and phone theft claims

This is the former Parcelforce delivery driver accused of stealing 1,000 Viagra tablets and an iPhone worth £1,200.

Craigavon man Jonny Morrow had to quit his job following the allegations, a court heard last week.

Morrow (34) stood in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court and confirmed he understood the four charges against him. He was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of interfering with mail as a postal operator between a date unknown and March of this year.

Morrow is accused of stealing an iPhone on March 27 and 1,000 sildenafil citrate tablets, commonly known as Viagra, to the value of £1,000.

A defence solicitor told court that Morrow had to resign from his employment with Parcelforce due to the allegations.

A police officer said he believed he could connect Morrow to the offences while a prosecuting lawyer applied for an adjournment until January 15 for an update on the file.

While making a legal aid application, defence solicitor Philip Reid revealed: “He worked for Parcelforce and it was during the course of his employment there that this is alleged to have occurred. He has since been suspended.”

Mr Reid said Morrow’s employers “advised him to resign” and since he has had difficulties signing on for benefits and “has no income at the moment”.

District Judge Mark McGarrity reserved legal aid in the case and ordered Morrow to appear again on January 15.