Dick and Angel Strawbridge: Underneath the ‘overnight success’ of Escape to the Chateau is decades of hard work

The king and queen of Chateau de la Motte-Husson chat about living their castle dream

Dick with his son and daughter, Arthur and Dorothy, in their library

Ever since the Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau appeared on our screens in 2016, viewers have been hooked. The programme, which documents the extensive renovation of the 19th century Chateau de la Motte-Husson situated in the Pays de Loire region of France, is due to a variety of reasons. Stunning scenery and a romantic setting are undeniably major attractions, but the main ingredient is the onscreen chemistry between owners, husband and wife duo, Dick and Angela (aka Angel) Strawbridge.

But is the dream really as ‘parfait’ as it seems? Taking time from a busy schedule, the couple told Weekend magazine about falling in love, moving to France and why, as well as a stunning home, they want to create a legacy of beautiful memories.

Dick Strawbridge in the chateau's garden

Friends and viewers know him as Dick but to give him his full title, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Francis Strawbridge MBE was born in Burma in 1959. Three years later the family moved to Northern Ireland.

“Initially, we had a place in Bangor, Co Down,” Dick says, his Northern Irish accent undiminished by years of living abroad.

“We lived near Ward House down by the Old Pond but no doubt that’s long gone now. Then my dad got a job in Ankalon, so we moved up to Antrim where I enrolled at Ballyclare Preparatory school.

“I’ve some very vivid memories of my early school days but especially the year our class was invited to sing for the old folk at Christmastime. I was tone deaf, so I didn’t want to go but, as our group was quite small, I had to make up the numbers.

“Anyway, I decided that instead of singing, I’d mime. But then I noticed an elderly lady who was seated beside me was fiddling with her hearing aid, obviously wondering why she couldn’t hear me. So, I thought I’d better join in after all.

Angel Strawbridge with daughter Dorothy

“I was singing away when a few minutes later, I saw her turn her hearing aid off completely! I still can’t sing.”

“Oh, that’s not quite true!” Angela laughingly interrupts. “You sing to the children!”

“Yes, that’s true!” Dick admits. “I’ve been singing to Dorothy since she was no age. It’s always old Irish songs like Wild Colonial Boy. Angela sings them too, although to be honest, the only version she knows is mine!”

As well as two grown-up children from Dick’s first marriage, the couple have a nine-year-old son called Arthur and an-eight-year-old daughter named Dorothy.

Back in 2010 when they first met, Dick had been single for six years and had no idea his future would include a second marriage, two more children and a move to France.

“I was introduced to Angela at a party,” he recalls. “She’s gorgeous, and her smile is phenomenal so as you can imagine, I was completely bowled over.

The Strawbridge family

“We didn’t get much of a chance to talk that evening but we both knew there was something special between us.”

In previous interviews Dick has made no secret of the fact that, in the early stages of their relationship, he was concerned the 19-year age gap would be impossible to bridge.

“We fell in love very quickly and had a wonderful time,” he says. “But then I told Angela it was time for her to find a young man [and] have children because I felt I shouldn’t keep her from that.”

However, the determined redhead was having none of it, her heart and mind were set on the moustachioed Irish man.

“Age is but a number,” she says. “Dick has always had a wonderful energy and is so passionate about everything he does, I love that about him.”

“It’s incredible when you think about it,” Dick says. “I mean, in 1959 I was born in Burma, twenty years later Angel was just being born. But somehow our paths crossed, and we found each other, got married, live in a castle and have two beautiful children. There is no way to explain it, no way to work out how it all came to be. It’s like a real fairy tale!”

The Strawbridge family in the garden

No doubt it’s this drive that led the multi-talented military man to explore other avenues, eventually carving a niche in television.

The discovery that he had a flair for the screen led to a string of successful shows such as, Scrapheap Challenge, It’s not Easy Being Green and Coast.

It wasn’t long before Dick Strawbridge became a household name and even today, his book Practical Self Sufficiency is considered the ultimate DIY bible.

Angela may be the more artistic of the two, but it’s obvious that she and her husband share the same brand of work ethic.

“We both grew up in hard-working families,” Angela says. “The desire to earn a living was planted at an early age. To be honest, I’ve always loved working, it’s just something that defines me.”

“I think my background took a more conventional approach to business,” Dick adds.

“The idea was that you went to school, got a good education and then found a job whereas Angela tended to dip her toe in the water to see what worked best. She’s much more entrepreneurial.”

Angela was just 17 when she made her debut as a businesswoman.

Trading on her love of all things vintage, she scoured the charity shops and set up a stall at Spitalfields Market where she sold her retro treasures.

She went on to rebrand herself as Angel Adoree, founder of The Vintage Patisserie and in 2010, took her business to another level when she stepped into the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, winning the heart of the nation as well as offers of investment from Dragons Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis.

Where did her love of vintage fashion originate?

“Oh now, there’s a question, I can’t answer!” she laughs.

“People ask me that all the time and I really can’t attribute it to any one specific thing. I’ve always loved vintage. I remember going down to our local charity shop and spending my pocket money on a fur jacket and a pair of shoes that were miles too big for me.

“I was only about six or seven at the time. I don’t know what attracted me, I just loved the look. I remember all the women in our family as being very stylish. My nan wore those big pointy glasses and always used a cigarette holder, so I suppose they all influenced me to some degree.”

Within three years of meeting, the couple’s life had changed dramatically.

“Both Angela and I are planners, thinkers and doers,” Dick says.

“We are also optimists. When we decided we wanted to follow our dream and live in a castle in France, nothing was down to luck. We planned every stage and spent four years searching before we found the perfect place for us.”

Their ideal home turned out to be a derelict 19th century chateau, with 45 rooms and approximately 12 acres of land but basic amenities such as a sewage system, heating, electricity and hot water were all missing.

The venue may have been an interesting project for a wealthy property developer but for a couple with limited funds, not to mention a toddler and a baby in tow, it seems more of a nightmare than a dream. However, this couple are made of strong stuff. Angela’s can-do attitude is evident onscreen but it’s in the family photo album that her determination really shows.

“Dick has this brilliant picture of me taken in 2013 while I was putting the finishing touches to my book, The Vintage Sweets,” she explains. “At the time, the deadline was looming, but I was in the labour ward and probably in labour…”

“Of course, you were in labour,” Dick interrupts, teasing her.

“You were in the labour ward! I mean can you believe this woman? There she was writing the last pages of her book in between contractions!”

Their son Arthur was safely delivered and so was the manuscript.

By 2015, Angel had written several books, had a second baby and relocated to France where she was busy making the chateau not only habitable but ready to celebrate an important wedding — her own.

To boost funds, Dick had taken a job, filming Dirty Rotten Survival in America for National Geographic.

“It was hard with Dick being away and I missed him terribly,” Angela recalls.

“But we just got on with things. I think it’s all about chasing the balance. We wanted to have a life where we were able to work but be able to spend time with the children as well.”

“People look at us and think it’s an overnight success story,” Dick goes on. “But underneath the ‘overnight success’ is decades of hard work. There is no magic formula.”

“That’s very true,” Angela agrees.

“Years of working and experiencing things provide all the little adventure that help you learn.”

As well as filming another series of Escape to the Chateau, the couple’s diary is packed full of events and projects. Top of their list is the promotion of their latest book, Living the Chateau Dream.

“We enjoyed writing the first book, A Year at the Chateau, so much that we decided to do a second,” Dick explains.

“This one begins at the end of our first year and includes our wedding, being broke, plans for the future and building our business.

“We used diaries and Angel’s spreadsheets — she loves a spreadsheet — to help keep the timeline straight and refresh our memories.”

“We really enjoy the whole writing process,” Angel says.

“I think if we all kept a journal and wrote a little every day, it would help us look back and see all the good things. When we had Arthur, I bought a diary and had our initials engraved and promised to write everything and give it to him at his 18th birthday.

“I still want to create beautiful memories for our children. In fact, one of the good things about the series is that they’ll have a digital record of growing up at the chateau.

“We tend to write in the evenings or early morning, and we share the same document, so I’ll get to see what Dick has said and vice versa. That way we actually get to read each other’s take on events in retrospect. It’s rather lovely.”

Dick chuckles as he continues.

“Yes, we got to find out what each was doing at certain times from simply reading the book. For example, our wedding was so busy we hadn’t time to relive it on the day.

“In the book we each describe what had been going on and suddenly, on the most important date, we were able to fill in the gaps.”

Some couples find living and working together challenging but the Strawbridges thrive on it.

“We do have different workspaces for writing,” Angel reveals. “Dick has an office across the hall, but I like to write in our suite to be near the children.”

“Where it’s warmer you mean!” Dick laughs.

With so much going on and two young children, how do they find time to be creative or just relax?

“Arthur and Dorothy are both at school,” Dick says.

“It’s a brilliant little village school and Dorothy speaks French fluently. Arthur has a little bit of an English accent, but his French grammar is amazing.

“Angela’s parents live in the coach house, so we have the best childcare in the world which is an enormous help!”

As part of their Dare to Do It tour, the couple will be appearing at various venues across the UK, including Belfast’s Waterfront on March 10. But coming to Northern Ireland is always special.

“We love coming over to see the family,” Angela says. “Admittedly with Covid things haven’t been easy but at every opportunity, we’ve always been on the first ferry back.”

“Living in the chateau is our dream,” Dick reflects. “But, when all is said and done, Northern Ireland will always be home.”

Dick and Angel’s book, Living the Chateau Dream, published by Seven Dials, is available now. To know more about the tour visit www.waterfront.co.uk