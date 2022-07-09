Dilly and Dolly’s: New Instagrammable cafe injects a healthy dash of glam into city

24 Ann Street, Belfast

Tel: 028 9460 0597

Dubbed the prettiest coffee shops in Ireland, Dilly and Dolly’s two branches — there’s also one on the Lisburn Road — are guaranteed to command attention for decor alone, never mind the food on offer.

There’s no getting around the fact that it’s pink. Very, very pink. An Instagrammer’s dream, comfy seats mingle with giant Love Heart-shaped wall decorations and floral shapes just begging to be snapped and posted online.

In an era of ‘did you even have your lunch out if you didn’t pop it up on Instagram’, Dilly and Dolly’s is a friendly, fuss-free cafe that is worth popping into while in the city centre.

Visiting just three weeks after its Ann Street opening, there were a few teething problems as regards waiting time for dishes, but the warm, witty staff went a long way to diminish any impatience.

The menu is comprehensive for a city centre eatery, with plenty of brunch options such as a Dilly’s breakfast and the supremely social media-friendly avocado toast.

My lunch date opted for the big breakfast and was particularly delighted with the black pudding and bacon. It was a substantial size and served on plates that, let’s be honest, we’d like for our own homes.

I chose the sweet potato and chorizo hash, served with a fried egg on top. It wasn’t exactly a hash when it arrived, but it was delicious. Cubes of sweet potato and chorizo gave the best of sweet and savoury flavours, and the egg made for a tasty way to add a sauce to the meal. It may look a small portion but trust me, it is more than filling.

The Dilly's Breakfast

Our neighbouring diners ordered the red velvet French toast and someone (me) had major food FOMO upon seeing it come to their table. One for next time.

Many of the dishes can be made to accommodate gluten-free or vegan dietary requirements and the team was happy to suggest alternatives for diners with culinary requests. Onto dessert and it’d be rude not to. The daily cakes are displayed enticingly as you walk through the front door and we plumped for a carrot cake square and chocolate éclair, agreeing to share.

Foolish. Once I had tasted the carrot cake I wanted to eat it all myself.

Soft, moist and packed full of taste, it was a delight to eat and my only gripe is that I wished it was larger.

The chocolate éclair was wickedly good too, with a decent layer of chocolate that clings to the roof of your mouth in that satisfying way. It felt more decadent than other cafe éclairs but still, that carrot cake was delicious.

Given the queue waiting to get into Dilly and Dolly’s on a Saturday afternoon, it’s evident just how popular it is.

Moreover, however you feel about the colour or the music (Taylor Swift’s greatest hits) of which I approve, it’s a heartening sight to see a cafe opt for Ann Street to showcase its wares and to add some much-needed vibrancy to the city centre.

THE BILL

Dilly’s breakfast £11.50

Sweet potato hash £8.50

Carrot cake £3.55

Chocolate eclair £3.65

Soft drinks £8.55

Americano £3

TOTAL £38.75

THE RATING

Service***

Food****

Decor***

Vegetarian****