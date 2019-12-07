Down teenager with 125 previous convictions handed suspended sentence after burglary

A Co Down teenager with 125 previous convictions has been given a suspended jail term after being found asleep when he broke into a south Armagh resource centre.

Aidan Donnan, of Ballaghbeg Park in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to assault on police, burglary with intent to steal and two counts of receiving stolen goods on March 14, 2018.

Newry Magistrates’ Court heard that the police were called to Millview Resource Centre, Bessbrook at around 4.50am after a security alarm was triggered.

When officers arrived, Donnan was discovered sleeping in one of the rooms with several coins around him.

When searched, a Rolex watch and a Geneva watch as well as keys were found on him as well as food from a fridge.

He was semi-conscious and appeared to be foaming around his mouth, later found to be Ambrosia creamed rice.

Donnan became aggressive as he was woken and kicked out at a constable, striking her on each leg. He was then arrested.

During interview, he denied all of the charges and claimed that he had heard the alarm, gone inside through an already broken window and had gone to sleep for the night.

A defence solicitor said that his client, who had recently been given an enhanced community order in Newtownards, had an atrocious record, which he was attempting to change going forward.

“He has now found work, is in a relationship and has stayed off drink and drugs,” said the solicitor.

District judge Eamonn King told Donnan: “You are 19, with 125 previous convictions. You were recently given an enhanced community order, which is really the last chance saloon.

“You have a decision to make, in that what you want to do with the rest of your life… spend it in jail?

“If you do not change your ways that is all that is in front of you.

“You have now gone and got yourself a girlfriend and are looking to set up together. If she can identify some good in you, I’ll trust her judgment. Don’t let her down.”

Donnan was sentenced to four months, suspended for 12 months.