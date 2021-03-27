Dutch criminal detained in Northern Ireland after illegally entering UK for fourth time

A Dutch criminal appeared before a court in Belfast on Saturday after illegally entering the United Kingdom for the fourth time.

Dinni Ali, who was deported in 2017 after being convicted of a violent offence in Birmingham, was detained in Northern Ireland on Friday.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court officers from both the PSNI and the Home Office Border Force said the 26-year-old had travelled from Dublin.

A police officer said Ali was originally from the Netherlands and is believed to have been trying to make his way to Birmingham to see his family who had settled there.

The officer added that he had been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the city in 2016 and sentenced to 15 months.

Any foreign national sentenced to more than 10 months is automatically subject to a deportation order from the Home Office.

Ali’s solicitor told the court that on the three previous occasions Ali was detected entering the UK the matter had been dealt with without him being charged.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case until March 30 for further arguments to be made.