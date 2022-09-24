End-to-end Llanelli thriller was probably more enjoyable for fans than exhausted players, laughs Ulster star John Cooney

Ulster man of the match John Cooney admitted Saturday's win over the Scarlets was probably better enjoyed by the fans than the players.

The northern province got the better of a 12-try thriller that was played at a furious tempo.

With each side only one game into the season, and both having had their final friendly cancelled, it was understandable that the speed of the game took its toll, especially early on when there were long stretches with no stoppages.

All the more so for Cooney who, after carrying a niggle in recent weeks, was in his first action since the end of last season on a day when he accounted for 30 of his side's 55 points.

"Yeah, the first 20 minutes is up there with one of the fastest games I ever played," the scrum-half told Premier Sports after Ulster joined Leinster in taking a maximum haul from the season's opening two games.

"We had the ball for four or five minutes at the start.

It's probably reflected in how we let them back in the game, we were all pretty tired at that stage.

"There's a lot still to work on. We let them back in the game a few times but for the fans I'd say it was a great game to watch."

After steaming into a 14-0 lead, Ulster trailed 15-14 by the half-hour mark before scoring two more tries before the turn.

Despite letting Scarlets in for a score only a minute after the restart, they wouldn't trail again but it was only a one-score game before Cooney's 72nd minute penalty.

Cooney stressed the importance of quickly regaining the upper-hand after letting their first lead slip.

"Last season it came down to small margins," he added. "We played the Stormers away (in the league and semi-final) and both times we went down early on.

"I think we took our learnings and said if we want to be a championship team then we have to win the next moment. We did that, we got back into the game.

"We let them back in a few more times but for us to go through our processes, get back in the game, and score the tries we needed is a big difference."