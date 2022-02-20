Adrian Dunbar: Hand Enniskillen police station back to the people

Enniskillen actor calls for barracks to be made into public space and reveals how he spent a night in a cell thanks to Corrie star Charlie Lawson

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has called on PSNI chiefs to hand their Enniskillen station back to the people of the town.

Speaking in the new series of Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with, the Enniskillen actor also reveals why he doesn’t support the Northern Ireland football team and how he spent a night in the police cells.

The 63-year-old, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit BBC show, is now campaigning for the PSNI station on Enniskillen’s Queen Street, which was once an Army barracks, to be vacated by police and used as a public space like Ebrington barracks in Londonderry.

Ebrington was taken over by the British Army as Derry’s main military barracks during the Troubles before being handed back to the city when soldiers vacated it in 2002. Its occupants now include a brewery and restaurant and the space has also been used for concerts. A hotel and spa will open there next year.

Now Adrian Dunbar wants the PSNI to do the same in his home town of Enniskillen, saying “we need to get the island back” in reference to it being an island town.

Enniskillen police station

He tells Mallie: “We need to get the barracks back. I would like to see the police taken out of the Army barracks like they did in Ebrington in Derry and return that space back to the town, especially so we can see the view from Queen Street back down to what is actually quite a beautiful 18th century building.”

The actor is a patron of the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, which offers counselling and services for those in need.

Explaining his involvement, he says: “It is important to me and they do incredible work at the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen. There’s a lot of problems in farming communities and rural communities. Isolation is a very big thing.

“There is a lot of pressure on people in Northern Ireland post-conflict. There’s a lot of post traumatic stress and people are still dealing with the fact they haven’t had closure on the deaths of people. There is a big need for places like the Aisling Centre.”

Adrian Dunbar in a Fermanagh GAA jersey

Fermanagh GAA fanatic Dunbar, who describes himself as “culturally Catholic” but not religious, also speaks about being an Ulster Rugby fan but admits he doesn’t support the Northern Ireland football team.

He said: “I would follow the Republic of Ireland soccer team. I have nothing against the Northern Irish soccer team but I am an Irish citizen. So therefore I feel I should support my team. I support the Irish rugby team obviously.”

He remains close friends with fellow Enniskillen actor Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, who he first met while they were both at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Charlie Lawson and Adrian Dunbar

It was through their friendship that he ended up spending the night in the cells of a London police station.

“Very quickly I came to know him and came to know that he had been brought up in Enniskillen where his dad had been the manager of a factory called Taylor Woods that my mother worked in for a while. The world is so small,” Dunbar reveals.

“We became friends immediately because of that connection even though we were from different sides of the house. I have got into a number of scrapes with Charlie over the years it has to be said. I remember quite a few that I got into trouble.

“We were in The Lamb and Flag pub and they (Charlie and friends) had been drinking for some time and I arrived in very late and was trying to catch-up when it was last orders. In fact, I was sober.

“So I came out and there was four or five of them and they all staggered out into the middle of St Martin’s Lane just as I saw the lights change and three lines of traffic started to come towards them.

“I put my hands on the backs of two of the boys and I pushed them across the road, off the road. They all got across the road and I stumbled off after them and these cops just arrived.

“This cop stopped me and said ‘where have you been’, ‘what have you been doing’, ‘what’s going on?’ blah blah blah. Next thing I knew he had called for back-up and I was trying to explain ‘I’m not drunk, it’s them’ but of course they had headed off.

“So I came in and the desk sergeant was there. I was brought across to talk to this guy who was running the shop that night and I had a very interesting conversation with him and he was just about to say ‘you know what you better head on’.

“Suddenly the desk sergeant came in and said ‘have you got someone called Dunbar in here. Stick him in the can, his mates are out here giving me grief and I really don’t like them.’

“The boys had all showed up, banging on the counter going ‘you let our friend out’ and of course that got me slammed in for the night.”

Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with Adrian Dunbar is on Tuesday at 10.45pm on UTV.