American Pie singer Don McLean: ‘I had a calling to spread peace’

Danger never crossed my mind when I played NI at height of Troubles, says Don McLean

Don McLean believes he had a “calling” to help spread peace and love with his gigs at the height of the Troubles.

The American Pie singer (76) first travelled to Belfast in 1974, when “tanks were in the streets” and “razor wire was on the buildings”.

The Dublin-bound star insisted it was his “calling” to come to the city when he was asked by concert promoter Jim Aiken.

He said he did not care about potentially being caught up in a terror attack because he never thought about danger.

McLean is convinced he was secretly watched over by the police during his trips.

He believes that a man he found cleaning outside his room one morning around 4am may have been a police officer sent to shield him from potential attacks.

Don, who lives in California with his former Playboy Bunny partner Paris Dylan (28), said: “I was brought over by Jim Aiken in 1974.

“I played in Belfast when the tanks were in the streets and the razor wire was on the buildings. I’ve seen Belfast when they were trying to bring it to its knees, and I sang for the people in the auditorium there. It was a church or something.

“Jim Aiken said to me, ‘You know, Don, there are people here that when they wake up in the morning they think they are going to kill each other, but here they were listening to you and loving it, so you did something good’.

“I felt very good [about that] and I continued to play in Belfast.”

Asked if he was frightened to play in the city, he replied: “I don’t think about danger. I do what I’m called to do — I have a calling.”

And when asked if he thought special security arrangements were put in place without his knowledge, he said: “Well, when I stayed overnight there was a guy outside cleaning at 3.57am. I don’t know what he was doing, but other than that I don’t know much.

“I’ve been to a lot of dangerous places and I felt a lot of love from people.

“There was that moment [outside his room] and I don’t know how to describe it.”

Don McLean’s 50th anniversary American Pie Tour comes to Dublin’s 3Arena on October 7. Tickets are available from https://donmclean.com