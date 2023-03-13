Amici Ristorante review: A taste of Italy on the north coast

Amici Ristorante Portmore Road, Portstewart Tel: 028 7083 4444

For full disclosure, this has been my favourite place to eat along the north coast for years, and it would seem I am not alone because it is getting harder to get a table without booking well in advance.

The restaurant has beautiful views looking out across the water and amazing aromas inside.

My only gripe is that they seem to keep squeezing in more tables, and it is starting to become difficult to even navigate through this sea of seating.

With the place particularly packed during our meal, the lack of space was really noticeable. I could have reached out and stolen the food from the plates of a few tables near me, but I chose not to as I knew we were still in for some quality food of our own.

There is so much choice on the menu, with all the rustic Italian staples of pizza, pasta and risotto, along with a whole range of meat and fish dishes cooked in their charcoal oven.

While I did look over the menu at length and toyed with so many options, we have had a bit of a tradition when eating here, which is to share a margherita pizza for our starter.

The super-thin base with a sweet tomato sauce and a light sprinkling of mozzarella given a quick blast of fire in their wood-burning oven and then served straight away is just divine, so it is always hard to opt for anything else.

Sirloin steak with tempura prawns

For mains, I had a sirloin on the bone cooked in their charcoal oven.

The perfectly pink steak had a wonderful char and a slightly smoky barbecued flavour, and of course meat cooked on the bone always has that bit more flavour.

It was topped with crispy tempura tiger prawns and a very strong garlic butter.

At first, I thought it was going to overpower everything, but the dish had enough vibrant flavours that it all balanced very nicely.

The other main was a chicken escalope with mushrooms and a superbly sweet and creamy marsala wine sauce.

Just like my garlic butter, it was a very strongly flavoured accompaniment, but we both agreed it was exactly what the piece of chicken needed to liven it up.

Service was a bit rushed because it was extremely busy in the restaurant, so there was nothing much to say about it other than I was glad that when they presented the dessert menu they let us know the freezers were not working so there would be no ice cream served with any of the options.

It really annoys me when I pick something from the menu only to be told it is not available.

Thankfully, I was given advance warning and decided against having a dessert.

To sum up, the food was simple and rustic, with tried-and-tested flavour combinations, so after so many meals here, I was not going to be wowed by creativity.

However, what really stood out for me was the quality of the ingredients.

The fresh and vibrant

flavours, like a handful of herbs here, a terrific tomato there and even some marvellous meat made each dish a piece of Italian excellence.

The food Margherita £11 Marsala chicken £18 Steak £25 Sides £8 Soft drinks £6.60 Total £68.60

The rating Service 3/5 Food 4/5 Decor 4/5 Vegetarian 5/5