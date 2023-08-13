Ash’s Tim Wheeler admits he’s a hoarder

Frontman has stash of keepsakes from Britpop days in mum’s attic

Tim Wheeler has revealed he hoards memorabilia from the height of his band’s fame in the 90s.

The Ash frontman (46) opened up about hitting the big time alongside bandmates Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray when they were still at school.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music programme Britpop Forever, the Downpatrick musician said: “I remember Glastonbury 1995. That was two days after my last A-level. Menswear and Supergrass were on the bill, [it was] glorious weather and it just felt like things were really kicking off. It was really exciting, big time. We had good drinking buddies.”

Read more Ash: Co Down rock band return with first album in five years

The singer went live on BBC radio to open his A-level results with Jo Whiley. Speaking to Jo and Steve Lamacq on the show, he said: “That was nerve-racking. We were so young. That was maybe the most nerve-racking moment of my whole life. It was two Bs and a C. You would have been able to tell if I was making it up and saying, ‘I got 3As’.

Reminiscing about his early career, he said their most tense performance was the first time on Top of the Pops.

Ash

Tim added: “Top of The Pops was nerve-racking because it was always playback, except for the vocals, so that was quite stressful.

“With Girl from Mars, it starts with the vocal right at the top, so we were standing there petrified the first time on TV and so self-conscious. Local Northern Irish TV went to Mark’s house and filmed his parents watching us on TV. It was like early Gogglebox.”

Tim, who now is based in London with his French model partner Julia Restoin Roitfeld and their one-year-old son George, said his house was full of Ash mementos, although the majority of them are back in his mum’s house in Northern Ireland.

Read more The Good Friday Agreement almost faltered… then U2 and Ash came to town

He added: “I’ve got my records. I’m quite a hoarder. I used to ask the label, ‘Could you give me 10 of those?’

“I’ve never done anything. I’ve never reissued them all, so they are all worthless. I’ve got Placebo’s first demo tape and things like that.

“I had some demos with Owen Morris, who worked with The Verve, so I’ve got demos of The Drugs Don’t Work from the around that time. It’s all in my mum’s attic.

“My mum used to put together albums and stuff. I’ve got really good stuff. My mum did all the scrapbooks. I used to collect it all on tour and come home and give it to her. It takes a lot of dedication.”

You can listen to the full Britpop Forever show, from Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley, on BBC Sounds