AVA dance music festival returns to Titanic slipways

Show’s NI founder Sarah McBriar on how she was inspired after a trip to Glastonbury

She fell in love with Glastonbury when she was a university student and now Belfast woman Sarah McBriar is the brains behind her own global music festival.

Next weekend, 10,000 music lovers will descend on Belfast for the annual AVA (Audio Visual Arts) festival set up by Sarah nine years ago.

Named “one of the world’s most exciting electronic festivals” by Mixmag last year, it has become a firm favourite, with jungle pioneer Goldie a late call-up to headline on Saturday.

And local girl Sarah is proud to be putting on an incredible 72 acts on four stages at the Titanic slipway for the two-day spectacular.

The predominantly techno-focused festival is one of few to foster collaborations between musicians and digital visual artists.

Belfast duo Bicep playing AVA festival

Important to Sarah is a massive conference programme which includes free access to workshops and panel discussions by industry experts.

“It was always my goal to create something that would be a creative platform for emerging local artists and grow it that way,’’ says the 34-year-old.

“It is a mixture of tastes with electronic very much embedded in its core but there are a lot of different live acts including hip hop and punk.”

And it’s a star-studded line-up.

“This year I am delighted that we have female artists closing on the main stage on both nights,” says Sarah.

“On Friday it will be Peggy Gou, who is a massive Korean electronic DJ and producer and a bit of a fashion icon. She is like a pop star in the electronic world and I’m thrilled she is coming to Belfast this year.

“We also have two locals, Sally C and Or:la, for a fantastic finale on the Saturday night.

“Headline acts include Central Cee, who is the biggest streamed UK rapper on Spotify with 70 million streams, as well as Eliza Rose who recently had a number one hit with Baddest of Them All as well as many other well-known names.”

Sarah has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the music business since studying international management at university in Manchester and then a master’s degree at the prestigious Central School of Speech and Drama.

Sally C plays a set at AVA

She honed the skills which helped her to set up her own business while working to transform the fortunes of the visitor centre at Premier League giants Manchester City. “I got to work with a lot of different people from across the world including some football legends,’’ she recalls.

“We developed bespoke corporate tours and worked closely on those with the legend Mike Summerbee who was best friends with George Best. He is such a lovely guy and great fun as well.

“The experience and the skills I learnt really did give me the boost I needed to set up my own business.”

And that was her goal since she first travelled from Belfast with a friend to Glastonbury at the age of 20 — and was blown away by the experience.

“I remember every detail of my first visit to Glastonbury, even the journey from Belfast on the boat, just getting there was a real adventure,’’ she says.

“I had never experienced anything like it before with so many stages and it really excited me and I did think at the time it was something I wanted to do.

“I then got the chance to work at the festival with an associate producer in Block 9 in 2014 and I got a real feel for what it takes to make it work behind the scenes.

AVA founder Sarah McBriar at the festival

“I also got involved in the Manchester International Festival with lots of different art forms, from music to art and theatre and built up a lot of experience.

“Starting a festival is always a risk but from the start, AVA in Belfast has just grown and grown and over the nine years, we’ve had 25 million people access it on our different platforms.

“We also have the festival in London every February/March and this year was a sell-out with 7,000 people at the event.”

Taking that risk has certainly paid off as AVA has evolved from a fledgling concept into a global brand but her home concert is still her biggest.

Taking place on June 2 and 3, there’s a free conference in The Mac this Thursday and a number of after-parties at venues across the city.

“DJs and artists love playing for the Belfast crowd. There is so much energy and positivity that they are blown away year after year,’’ she says.

Final tickets are up for grabs at avafestival.com