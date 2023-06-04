Barra Best handy on a unicycle? ‘I was part of a circus school when I was a kid’

Weatherman jumps on trapeze and faces his fear of small spaces as he steps outside comfort zone

Barra Best weathered a series of challenges that took him out of his comfort zone for a new television series.

He stepped away from his day job delivering forecasts for the BBC to try his hand at sword-fighting, as well as confronting his fear of small spaces by going caving.

It was all part of the new series Community Life, fronted by Barra and featuring a raft of fellow Beeb presenters, including Vinny Hurrell, Cate Conway, Jo Scott and Connor Phillips.

Barra said he brushed up on skills from his past that most people won’t know he had in his locker.

Barra caving in Co Fermanagh

It turns out that the country’s favourite weatherman is handy on a unicycle and on the trapeze.

He told us: “That was the best part about it, the circus school, because I don’t know if many people know this, but I was part of a circus school in the 90s when I was a kid.

“It started off when we went to see a local show put on over in south Belfast with a community group.

“We discovered after the show, which was fantastic, that you could go along on Saturdays, so we actually went along and I stayed there for about three or four years.

“So when they asked me to go back to do this, I couldn’t wait because I was like, ‘I wonder will any of my old tricks come back to me or will I completely have lost it?’

“I got to do the trapeze, which was one of my favourites. I managed it and a little bit of diabolo, but the one thing I was a bit wary of trying again was the unicycle because I didn’t know if I still had the balance for it.

“So, we got the unicycle and, lo and behold, it’s like riding a bike — you never forget.

“I was able to do the unicycle, which was fantastic. I hadn’t done it in years but we had a bit of fun with that.”

In Community Life, Barra and his team of fellow presenters travel across the country to showcase and shine a spotlight on the work of voluntary groups.

The 40-year-old admitted he found other activities much harder, both physically and mentally.

He continued: “The sword-fighting was completely different for me. This is a group based in south Belfast who come together and it’s proper medieval-style training.

“They have this old medieval Bible, if you like, explaining the techniques of sword-fighting. It’s like scenes reminiscent of movies that you would see, Braveheart and that kind of thing.

“These guys train and they go on to compete at events. It’s fascinating, but that was a wee bit more out of my comfort zone, certainly in terms of my fitness. You need to be fit and you need to be strong — these are proper heavy swords — but it was great craic.

“There was one [episode] in particular where I had to face my fears of small spaces.

“They said I was going to go caving in Co Fermanagh with this group who work together to go into caves and clean them up, getting rid of rubbish that somehow manages to find its way into places.

“I kind of had this vision that I was going to be walking into a cave like the Marble Arch Caves — you know, nice and big and airy and everybody can take part.

“Little did I know until I turned up it was a very small hole in the ground about a metre wide and that went into a depth of about seven or eight metres. I was looking at this thing thinking, ‘I really don’t know if I can do this’.

“It was the getting in and out — I always have this fear that something is going to give way and I’m going to be trapped and can’t get out.

“You can see a little bit of the fear in my face, and I can assure you it was perfectly genuine, but I had a great team of experienced cavers who kept me calm and got me in and got me out.”

Meanwhile, Barra brought Sunday Life into his new north Belfast house, complete with an outdoor area for socialising and a home gym.

He said: “The area is lovely. It’s a nice, leafy suburb and within walking distance of Cavehill Country Park.

“I’ve managed to get somewhere with bigger gardens and lots of seating for barbecues and somewhere for people to come along and enjoy it when the weather’s good.”

Community Life is on BBC One NI on Thursday at 8.30pm