BBC NI Proms In The Park cancelled for third consecutive year

Classical music fans will miss out yet again.

Claire McCollum (left), Noel Thompson (right), with tenor Alfie Boe and jazz singer Dana Masters in 2014

Susan Boyle headlining the BBC's Proms concert at Titanic Slipways in Belfast in 2019

The BBC’s flagship Proms In The Park event is not returning to Northern Ireland this year, despite the apparent easing of the pandemic.

The annual spectacular, which usually takes place in early autumn, previously saw Belfast link up with Scotland, Wales and the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London for a national celebration, but it has been unable to run since 2019 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A senior BBC source said, however: “It’s not back this year. That is all I know for now.”

An official spokesperson added: “Proms In The Park events in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland haven’t taken place since 2019, but the nations will be reflected in the Last Night Of The Proms celebrations.”

In the past, the BBC hailed the event as part of UK-wide celebrations extending from the Royal Albert Hall “to embrace all four nations”.

The event, which attracted thousands to the remarkable setting of the Titanic Slipways in recent years, was usually hosted by veteran presenters Noel Thompson and Claire McCollum.

Now, however, the traditional Last Night Of The Proms programme will include items reflecting the four nations of the UK, the spokesperson added.

The BBC Proms is the world’s largest classical music festival, presenting eight weeks of events including concerts, talks and workshops.