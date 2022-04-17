BBC Three’s Stitch, Please! Blu Hydrangea has costume show all sewn up

Drag queen presenting new BBC talent contest

Blu at Castle Upton, where the new show is filmed

But now she’s about to have everyone in stitches in a new BBC costume design contest.

Hot on the heels of being crowned Ru Paul’s inaugural queen of the world, Blu is hosting Stitch, Please!

The three-part series sees contestants compete to create garments inspired by the hottest looks in pop culture.

Read more RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World winner Blu Hydrangea is queen of queens

Blu (26) said: “It’s a fast-paced show full of fun and glamour. If the audience have half as much fun watching as I’ve had with the stitchers, they’re in for a real treat.

“There’s two contestants per episode. They get a £100 budget and 12 hours and they have to create something just fabulous based on the theme that I’ve given them.

“They’re just so talented and they’re young people who have been through so much in their life, [but] their passion and talent for sewing has always helped them out of those situations and helped them get through them.”

Blu Hydrangea is the stage name of Joshua Cargill, from Royal Hillsborough, who shot to fame after competing on the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 before this year winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World.

She said: “I’ve lived here my whole life. I went to school in Dromore, so I was surrounded by lovely people from the country. You know, I didn’t always fit in, but now I’ve made that work to my advantage.

“Queen Elizabeth thought she was in the queen in the village, and then I turned up!

“I went to university in 2014 and it just didn’t work for me. I dropped out and my partner signed me up for a make-up course. Pretty much from then on, I never looked back.

“Whenever I started drag — it was probably 2015 or 2016 — I got the name Blu Hydrangea. My nanny told me to get a blue hydrangea you have to plant it with a rusty nail, and that’s a nice story of something coming from something a little bit more rusty, rougher on the edges, into something beautiful like Blu.

“I was a bit naive, young and shy, but the drag brought out a little bit of confidence in me. Once I first stepped foot on that stage, I didn’t look back.

“I came out as gay and then I came out as a drag queen, but as long as you’re pretty and you’re making money, then it’s dead on.

“On UK vs the World, I came out as non-binary, so I identify as somewhere in between male and female. I go out and shop and buy whatever I want. I don’t have to be boxed in by labels. I get to dress however I want.”

Blu with costume designer and guest judge Michele Clapton

Transforming into Blu takes Joshua at least an hour, and up to two and a half hours to look “really gorgeous”. The elaborate costumes add more time.

The drag queen explained: “There’s lots going on. There’s corsets, there’s heels... eyelashes are really hard [and so are] the wigs — just keeping them on your head.”

After winning RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World, Blu celebrated the victory with her family and friends in her home town.

She said: “It’s obviously been amazing, life-changing, and I always get messages from people saying, ‘I watched you on the show and it really inspired me’. That’s really heart-warming.

“I spoke about my gender identity and I spoke about politics in Northern Ireland. I spoke about feeling like I wasn’t as good as the other people in the room.

“I feel like a lot of people kind of related to those stories. Northern Ireland is still a little bit behind the rest of the UK. We could do better in terms of trans healthcare, education in schools by the LGBTQ+ community, and just even the conversion therapy thing about not catering to trans people.

“Although we’ve come so far, I feel like there’s still ways that we can go because the reality is that who’s to say that because of my sexuality, gender or whatever that I shouldn’t be as equal to everyone else?

“I’ll be at the front of the Pride parade with my big crown. I think it’s really important. It is a small community and it’s a tightknit community.

“We have to fight the big dogs like the DUP, so that’s what brings us all together and that’s why the parade is so great in Belfast.”

Blu with stitchers Yasmine and Katherine

Blu has a busy schedule of work lined up across the world, including engagements in Bali, LA and Canada, not to mention gigs with her band.

She said: “I’m in a girl band with Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo, who were on my season. We’re the Frock Destroyers and we made this girl band as part of the challenge in an episode.

“We reached number two on the iTunes charts and now we get to tour the world together, which is fabulous.”

But before that she is presenting her new show, which she hopes will become a recurring series.

Blu said: “I’ve been blown away by the talent of the stitchers and I think viewers will be too.”

Blu on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

- Stitch, Please! will air on BBC Three on Monday at 8.30pm and again on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday at 10.45pm. The series is also available on the iPlayer