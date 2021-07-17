BBC Two quiz show Lightning on the lookout for contestants to star in second series

A network TV show produced in Belfast has been recommissioned for another series - and is on the lookout for contestants.

BBC Two quiz Lightning, hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons, was such a hit with viewers that it will return for a second run.

Billed as "electrifyingly fast", it sees punters answer questions against the clock with a roaming light ready to signal lightning to strike.

But only the viewers at home can see how many seconds are ticking away with the pressure on the contestant in the spotlight to answer before time runs out.

The quick-paced quiz features a series of different rounds before one lucky individual gets the chance to win thousands of pounds.

It is again being produced by Belfast-based Nice One Productions along with Fizz TV and they have announced they are looking for "brilliant contestants to take part later this year".

A spokesperson added: "To succeed, you'll need a combination of quick-thinking, skill and strategy.

"We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and abilities.

"The closing date for applications is Friday, August 13 and you need to be a UK resident and aged at least 18 to apply."

*To apply please visit https://shortaudition.com/LightningS2