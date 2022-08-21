Belfast set to host new two-day dance music festival

Team behind Shine and Belsonic hosting two-day event

Belfast is set to continue to lead the way in dance music with the launch of a new two-day multi-stage festival in the city.

The team behind Belfast club Shine and the Belsonic festival is hosting Emerge Music Festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields next weekend.

Promoter Joe Dougan told Showbiz life: “Emerge is the first dedicated dance music festival that our company has produced. Shine has been around dance music events in Ireland since the mid 90s. There has been a pretty steady build and we’re one of the biggest brands of that kind the UK.

“This is the first time we’ve sort of carved out something bespoke specifically for dance music audiences. There’s a huge cultures of dance music in Northern Ireland. People here might think it’s normal but there’s a lot of cities in the UK that don’t have the size of industry and the vigour with which our audiences go for these events.”

Over 40 acts including Eric Prydz, Disclosure, Peggy Gou and Patrick Topping are on the line-up of cutting edge of world class international electronic artists and the wealth of fantastic new talent consistently coming out of the burgeoning Irish market. Each day, Emerge will welcome 20,000 festival-goers.

And it won’t be just about the music over the three stages as bespoke sound and lighting/AV installations will feature across all stages, with an emphasis on a world class audience experience taking inspiration from Arcadia at Glastonbury Festival, Tomorrowland and Parklife festival.

Joe is hoping that the next generation of DJs will attend the festival and be inspired to make their own music.

He explained: “Bicep are a huge electronic act from here and they grew up going to the Shine events at Queen’s University. They have named a track after the old Snack Bar in Queens above the Mandela Hall and, you know, they’ve been able to kind of tell the world every time they’re interviewed, they’re talking about the scene here in Belfast, and the events that they grew up going to that were so pivotal for them. They are one the biggest acts that’s putting Belfast on the map as a very important kind of electronic music city in the UK.

“It becomes like an ecosystem rather than a pipeline. The Emerge festival could be a bit of a honey trap for people that are coming along to see Eric Prydz or the well-known acts but then see something that kind of inspires them. There’s a lot of local acts on the line-up and people could see it could be them up DJ-ing on those stages in the future.

Co-Promoter and Director Alan Simms added: “The electronic music scene is one that has grown steadily in Belfast over the 30-odd years that I’ve been promoting in the city with my Shine brand, and it’s grown exponentially over the last few years. Belfast is one of the most fertile and dynamic scenes of its kind in the UK or Ireland. We’ve promoted many large scale outdoor electronic events in recent years but always wanted to do a huge multi-stage event of this kind. We’re lucky to have some of the world’s biggest names in dance music on our inaugural line-up of Emerge Music Festival, most of whom we’ve been working with since their very first club shows in the country.”

n Tickets for Emerge Music Festival are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie, with day tickets, weekend tickets and weekend ticket deposit plans available.