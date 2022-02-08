Belfast star Jude Hill: ‘I really hope to become an actor... but Oscar is a very big word’

Jude (11) won’t get carried away over awards buzz

Acting prodigy Jude Hill is keeping his feet on the ground amid talk he is tipped for an Oscar.

The 11-year-old stole the show as Buddy in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Belfast, which is expected to clean up at the Academy Awards.

The nominations are due this month, but Jude, from Gilford, is not getting carried away just yet.

He said: “Hearing all those people say I’ll be nominated is really nice, but ‘Oscar’ is a very big word.

“I think Kenneth deserves all the praise the film’s getting. He’s put so much work into it. It’s so personal for him.

Jude and Jamie Dornan in Belfast

“My friends were really excited hearing about what I’d been doing, but it didn’t really change anything and it only comes up a few times in our conversations. They’ve all gone to see the film, though, and they’re so proud.

“I hope to become an actor and I think Belfast has given me a good purpose.”

Jude also praised Sir Ken and his Belfast co-star Dame Judi Dench for mentoring him all the way through his breakout role.

Belfast stars Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan

“They’re really nice and they supported me a lot. It felt really good to have these people as friends and I loved having them by my side during filming,” he said.

“Kenneth taught me about the angles of the shots and about the camera, and Ciaran Hinds [who plays Buddy’s grandfather] taught me to have fun on set. Judi Dench showed me how to learn lines. Each and every single person taught me something different — they all helped me out.

“I felt like the luckiest boy meeting Kenneth. He was such a lovely person and so down-to-earth.”

Jude’s proud mum Shauneen is convinced her son’s role in Belfast could be the start of something big.

Jude plays Buddy in Belfast

She said: “Everywhere he went, he wanted an audience. When he was at nursery, he was asked to read a poem at a festival.

“I remember rehearsing at home with him. He had this great expression on his face. He had a big, loud voice and he knew when to pause.

“It’s all been extremely surreal. We’re so privileged and so grateful for him getting this opportunity.

“We didn’t really know what to expect as it was all completely new, but everyone was absolutely lovely and so good to us.

“We were so lucky to have Belfast as his first movie as he had an amazing experience.”

Shauneen and her husband Darryl signed Jude up for lessons at the Shelley Lowry School in Portadown when he was four.

Jude and his mum Shauneen

She explained: “He’s been there ever since. He was a wee natural at it and it was something that he loved to do.

“The first time that we saw his wee face on the big screen, it was just so hard to believe.

“I’ve seen it [Belfast] eight times now, and every time I watch it, I think I cry more. It becomes more emotional.”

Acting chops clearly run in the family, with Jude’s two younger siblings — six-year-old brother Jonah and nine-year-old sister Georgia — following in his footsteps at the same acting school.

Georgia recently finished shooting the Channel 5 children’s drama Mimi’s World, in which she plays Saoirse, the lead role. She has also appeared in the CBBC sci-fi drama Silverpoint and the comedy-drama Almost Never.

Jonah, meanwhile, is showing promise as a singer and performed with his brother at a Shelley Lowry showcase.

Dame Judi Dench, Jude and Ciaran Hinds while filming Belfast

Asked where the kids’ love of performing came from, Shauneen said: “I did speech and drama at school a wee bit and I was a big Irish dancer.

“We keep things very normal at home. We take the children outside all the time, and at the weekends we go to the trampoline park. We keep things low-key. That really helps.”

Shauneen gave up her job as an operations manager to chaperone Jude and his siblings on set.

“Anywhere the kids go, any set where they are filming, I’m there with them. It’s very special for me to be involved because it is such an amazing experience for them,” she said.

Jude’s performance in Belfast has already earned him nominations from the Critics Choice and SAG awards.

He is also widely tipped to become the youngest best actor nominee since 1931 when the Oscars shortlists are announced next week.

“Hearing all these people say nice things about me is very crazy, but I love it all,” he said.

For his next big projects, he’s appearing in the Britbox crime drama Magpie Murders and the big-screen thriller Mandrake.

In the meantime, he’s enjoying promoting Belfast on press tours in Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

“It was my first time in Los Angeles and I just loved it,” Jude told the latest edition of Hello magazine.

“We were in Paris, having dinner at our hotel, and [Spider-Man actor] Tom Holland walked in and saw Jamie Dornan [who plays Buddy’s dad]. He came over to say hi and then he turned to me.

“We had a brief little talk, but I was just so shocked I could barely say anything. I started to cry after he left. Meeting him was just a dream come true.”

