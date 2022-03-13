Belfast stars laid their cards on the table

Being honest about the past helped us grow close, says Hinds

Sitting around a table and discussing their childhoods helped the stars of Belfast form a bond before filming started, Ciaran Hinds has said.

The film, written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, is nominated for six awards, including best film, outstanding British film, original screenplay and editing. Stars Caitriona Balfe and Ciaran are also nominated for best supporting actor and actress.

Ciaran (69) said: “We only had two days to get to know each other. It was a small budget and the pandemic was on, but Ken’s clever. He got the four main adults in — Judi Dench, Caitriona, Jamie Dornan and myself. We sat around a table at a distance and he asked us all, in about 15 minutes, to tell stories of our childhoods.

“It would’ve been in different eras, so suddenly we realised we knew a lot about each other within 45 minutes.

“It wasn’t socialising. We opened up to each other. We talked about our siblings, about what we remembered as kids and all [that was] going on in Great Britain or Ireland.

“That was what we wanted to use in the connection that we made — that we actually knew each other, not just as characters or how you’d play the character and use the scenario.

“Immediately, we were very fond of each other because we’d opened up so quickly. I think that half the battle is about opening up to not being protective of your role.

“It’s about trying to dig in and start finding love between each other. Once you find the love, you can find where to hit the weak points and play with and wind people up because you love them. It’s all part of the creative process and I think that Ken was able to create that very quickly.”

Reading the script for the film took the actor back to an earlier time in his life. “It was so true to the times, it actually brought me straight back to my roots and my childhood,” he said.

“It’s set in 1969, when the Troubles broke out. At that stage, I was 16, a bit of a swaggering teenager, thinking I knew everything.

“I was out of the town, out of Belfast, when it [the Troubles starting] actually happened. My father, who was a doctor, said, ‘I don’t think you should come back’. We were on holiday. He said, ‘Just stay away for a moment so we see what occurs’.

“When we came back to Belfast, there was a kind of a very dark, kind of malevolent atmosphere around.

“As usual, you go back to school, but you knew that the city had changed. From then on, over a period of almost 30 years, it was kind of a dark and violent time in the north of Ireland, as everybody knows.”

