Belsonic headliner Liam Gallagher: ‘I’d rather beg than go on I’m A Celeb’

But Belfast-bound singer loves a bit of Love Island

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Liam Gallagher has said he would rather beg than go on I’m A Celebrity.

Fans of the 49-year-old singer, who is set to headline the Belsonic festival on Friday, voted that the jungle show was the TV series in which they would most like the Oasis frontman to appear.

He said: “They’d love to see me in there squirming and eating frogs, but I’m a s**tbag when it comes to spiders and all that stuff.

“Nah, not a chance. They haven’t got the money. They haven’t got the budget to get me in there. I wouldn’t do it. I would rather walk the streets and beg if I needed the money.”

While he admitted he was a fan of Love Island, he said he did not have the physique to appear on the ITV2 show.

Liam, who has been in a relationship with fiancee Debbie Gwyther since 2013, added: “When I bring sexy back, when I get my s**t together, I’ll be in there. Me and my missus watch a bit of that sometimes, but it’s for kids. It’s for pretty boys with six-packs.”

The lifelong Manchester City fan also revealed he was so nervous about the team winning the league that he refused to celebrate before the final whistle went.

He said: “I wasn’t meant to be drinking because I’ve got these gigs coming up, but I just got on it. My head was so stressed out in the morning. I didn’t go to the match I can’t be doing with squares telling me to behave.

“So, I stayed at home and watched it. Gene [Liam’s son with Nicole Appleton came around, our kid [his brother Paul] came around and it was just a horrible, horrible day until the very end.

“I was sitting in the chair and even when we went 2-2, I said, ‘I ain’t getting out of this chair to celebrate’.

“It’s f***ing ridiculous that we were 2-0 down and then 2-2.

“When we scored the third goal, I wasn’t bothered. I said, ‘When that whistle blows, I’m partying because you know what City are like — they can balls it up at any given minute’. I’m glad it’s all done.”

Liam is supported by Ash and Sprints at Belsonic on Friday