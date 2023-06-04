Belsonic: Lionel Richie kicks off Belfast summer gigs

SUNDAY LIFE - Sisters Paula McComish (left) and Rona Harrison out to see Lionel Richie at Belsonic 2023 Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

(from left) Joanne Savage, Clare Hanna, Joanne Montgomery, GillianMcLean, Lisa Craven, Angela Doherty, Patricia Hanna from Downpatrick out to see Lionel Richie at Belsonic 2023 Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

SUNDAY LIFE - (from left) Mary Eakin, Bridie O’Neill with her daughter Danielle O’Neill and Cindy Nicholl from Belfast out to watch Lionel Richie at Belsonic 2023 Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Belsonic festival goers partied All Night Long as soul legend Lionel Richie kicked off the first in a series of big-name summer concerts.

The American icon belied his 73 years as he belted out a string of classic hits like Hello, Dancing On The Ceiling and Say You, Say Me.

Punters basked in the recent spell of glorious weather as the showman serenaded the masses at Ormeau Park, taking to the stage after 80s pop heroes The Human League whet their appetite with songs like their number one Don’t You Want Me.

Belsonic promoter Joe Dougan told Sunday Life: “It’s 15 years since we started in Custom House Square in 2008 and when we’re approaching acts now to play it’s not the difficult discussion that it used to be, because there exists so much precedent for the big names coming across.

“It’s brilliant to have Lizzo on the line-up, such a hot act really in the ascendency and she’s bigger than ever, headlining Glastonbury and on average we get one of those a year - we got Stormzy a couple of years ago and that was a big coup, and The Killers of course as well.

“Belfast is a brilliant concert town and the Ormeau Park especially is a fantastic concert venue. Overwhelmingly the feedback is positive and you’re talking of hundreds of thousands of outdoor tickets being sold every year and the variety of acts don’t exclude anyone, there’s something there for everyone.

“It brings animation to the city, being in Belfast on the day of a Belsonic concert you do feel the energy in the city. It reminds me of being in big UK cities on the day of a Premier League match, thousands of extra people knocking about - in the city the size of Belfast you’re going to feel that.”

Music lovers are in for a treat in the coming months as a stellar list of international stars jet into Northern Ireland to perform, with Green Green Grass singer George Ezra up next at Belsonic on Friday.

Following him on Saturday is French DJ David Guetta, before Welsh crooner Tom Jones (Friday, June 16th), Paolo Nutini (17th), Lizzo (22nd) and Sam Fender (23rd) headline.

Lionel Richie in fine form at Belsonic last night

The festival will draw to a close with Northern Ireland-based dance favourite Ben Nicky (24th), Florence and The Machine (28th) and The Prodigy (30th).

Live at Botanic Gardens, Belfast is currently also underway with a couple of upcoming gigs to look out for - The Frames (Friday, June 9th) and Olly Murs bringing his Marry Me Tour the following evening.

The big highlight for July is Camp Dalfest at the picturesque setting of Glenarm Castle on the Antrim coast, a two-day extravaganza on July 15th and 16th, with a bill that includes The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting For Girls and KT Tunstall.

August sees the Custom House Square (CHSQ) festival in Belfast city centre get underway, starting with Irish rockers Kodaline on Friday 11th and fellow Dubliner, DJ Bryan Kearney the night after.

Then you can walk 500 miles with Scottish brothers The Proclaimers on the 16th followed by uplifting dance in the shape of Belters Only (17th).

Home-coming punk warriors Stiff Little Fingers are back in town on Saturday 19th, with the festival being seen out by The Coronas (25th) and N-Dubz (26th).

That same weekend sees the two-day dance epic at the Emerge Festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields, with Belfast duo Bicep one of the star attractions alongside Camelphat and Carl Cox.

The same location will play host to Belfast Vital with two megastar acts rounding off the summer festival season - The Killers with special guest Johnny Marr of The Smiths fame (September 1st), followed by Lewis Capaldi (3rd).