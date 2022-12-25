Billie Piper wears cardigan by Northern Ireland designer Hope Macaulay on hit TV show ‘I hate Susie Too’

Billie Piper brought a touch of Northern Ireland to her hit show I Hate Susie Too.

The actress wore one of Hope Macaulay’s beautiful cardigans on the Sky TV programme.

The Portstewart designer’s chunky knits have become a huge hit with celebs including model Gigi Hadid and TV personality and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly with even The New York Times saying that she is “making knitwear cool.”

Hope graduated from Ulster University in 2018 and within just two years her luxury, bespoke colossal knits had become a global brand. She now employs a team of 15 knitters as well as five full-time staff at her home studio.

Hope, who was taught to knit as a child by her grandmother, admits her global success has taken her by surprise and she has ambitious plans to keep adding to her creations.

She said: “Sometimes I feel that I don’t even realise the scope of it as I am sitting in this wee studio in Coleraine just getting on with daily life.

“My new collection is different to anything I have done before. I used silk and bamboo as well as wool to create a skirt and matching cardigan.

“I really wanted to mix luxury materials and I have never made a full outfit with such different materials and techniques.

“I also have a vegan piece in my new collection made from biodegradable nylon.”

Hope’s pieces range in price from £110 for an accessory to £600 for a cardigan, with an average of £250 for most pieces.

You can find out more at hopemacaulay.com