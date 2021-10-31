Blame Game’s virtual shows were like dancing with your sister, says Tim McGarry

Comedian Tim McGarry has compared The Blame Game’s virtual shows to dancing with your sister.

The full programme returns to television this week after two seasons of using video calls.

While the presenter is proud is of what the team was able to achieve, he can’t wait to get back in front of a live audience.

Tim said: “What we were able to do during lockdown was great and we were delighted to get the show on air, but it’s just not the same without a live audience at all.

“I don’t think we’re at full capacity yet, but it’s just good to have human beings in the same room, which is what you really need for comedy.

“There’s no energy without people. When you’ve an audience, you can build up momentum and get the jokes flowing. Laughter is infectious.

“The Spanish football manager, I think, described football without fans as like dancing with your sister. Comedy without an audience is similar.

“Thankfully, the politicians have been very good at keeping up the news for us, so we have the protocol, the DUP leaders and all that. It’s a pity we weren’t on earlier in the year.”

Actress and comedian Diona Doherty joins the panel show this season alongside series regulars Colin Murphy and Neil Delamere.

Tim said the Derry Girls and Soft Border Patrol star, who he knows from her work with the Hole in the Wall Gang and on Give My Head Peace, would freshen things up.

“I’m delighted to welcome her onto the show. I think she’ll do a great job. She’s from Derry and, you know, they’re very strange people up there. They have a different outlook on the world,” he joked.

“They think Copernicus was wrong and Derry is in fact the centre of the universe, so I think she’ll bring that perspective.

“She’ll also lighten up the men and give us a go. She’s slightly younger than the rest of us, so there’s a whole new energy there as well.

“We’ve got a few special guests lined up. I love having them on because you get a really different perspective. They add an awful lot to the show. When they get into the vibe, it goes very well, so we’re looking forward to a good variety of guests.”

- The Blame Game returns to BBC One NI on Friday at 10.35pm