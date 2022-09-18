Bloodlands is Northern Ireland’s most popular TV drama, says Jed Mercurio

Detective thriller Bloodlands is no.1 drama according to Line of Duty creator

Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and Olivia Foyle (Victoria Smurfit), in the new series of Bloodlands

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio says Belfast cop show Bloodlands is Northern Ireland’s most popular TV drama in recent memory.

Series two of Bloodlands starts tonight on BBC One Northern Ireland and executive producer Mercurio says the first season of the show got unprecedented viewing numbers.

Speaking on the set of Bloodlands, he told Sunday Life: “The basic audience data we got was incredibly rewarding, it’s the most successful drama in terms of viewership in Northern Ireland since recent records began.

“That showed a very important thing to us which is the portrayal of Northern Ireland, the heritage, these fictional characters set against the factual legacy, was something we were getting right.

“Obviously you can’t please everybody but if something is being watched in such large numbers and they stay watching it, it’s clearly making the right kind of connection.”

He added: “In terms of how it performed elsewhere, what we saw was that the knowledge of the historical context and legacy issues wasn’t as strong outside Northern Ireland but the show has still performed well in other parts of the world.

“There is a curiosity in the audience and they want to be informed as well as entertained by the programme.

“I think we do feel a responsibility as a production to make sure we get things right in terms of the legacy of Northern Ireland.

“I’m not qualified to make those judgments because I’m not as well informed as the writer Chris Brandon who grew up over here and obviously our cast and many of the people who work on the show.

“That is something which is a constant discussion because we do want to be sensitive in our portrayal of controversial events.”

"We don’t want to offend, fundamentally we want to tell a cracking thriller story,” Mercurio said.

James Nesbitt returns as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the new series of Bloodlands tonight alongside his former Cold Feet co-star and on-screen squeeze Victoria Smurfit.

Mercurio says Nesbitt was the ideal fit for the lead role, adding: “It’s a fantastic thriller with a great character at the centre of it, I could absolutely see James Nesbitt in the role, we approached him and he responded well.

“I could just see it as a thriller with something to say and a different take on the genre which was very specific to the political and historical context of the region.

“It wasn’t so much that James Nesbitt is a big star, although that does help, it’s the fact of his ability as an actor to portray the different aspects of the character.

“That was necessary to tell the story which had been written so that’s what his casting was all about, finding someone who was the right fit for the role.”

When asked about a potential new series of Line of Duty, Mercurio quipped he could “neither confirm nor deny” if the AC12 gang would be returning to our screens in the future.