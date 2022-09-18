Bloodlands: Jimmy Nesbitt delighted at reunion with Cold Feet star Victoria Smurfit

James Nesbitt is delighted at being reunited with former on-screen lover and fellow Cold Feet star Victoria Smurfit in the new series of hit cop drama Bloodlands.

The BBC crime show returns for a second series tonight with the Coleraine actor reprising his role as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick while Victoria plays a new character, enigmatic widow Olivia Foyle. The pair played star-crossed lovers Adam Williams and Jane Fitzpatrick in classic 90s TV drama Cold Feet.

Speaking on the set of Bloodlands James (57) told Sunday Life: “I worked with Victoria decades ago on Cold Feet so it’s nice to be working alongside her again, she’s incredible.

“There’s a photo of us from our time on Cold Feet which we loved and we recreated it here actually on the first day, 24 years later, so that was great.

“She’s brilliant, everyone on this job is and we’re so hopeful it will succeed because it has been so brilliant for all of us and we want to make this place proud.”

Helen Baxendale, James Nesbitt and Victoria Smurfit in Cold Feet

Series one of Bloodlands, set in Northern Ireland, debuted in February last year and follows DCI Brannick’s tortured quest to track down a mysterious serial killer known as Goliath. The show was so popular with audiences the BBC swiftly commissioned a second season.

James spoke about how the new series will differ from the last and jokingly revealed his delight at getting to shoot dead his friend and acting mentor Ian McElhinney.

He continued: “What was interesting about the last season was my character was revealed to the audience as Goliath quite early on in episode two when he shot Ian McElhinney, although I’ve been waiting a lifetime to do that!”

“I don’t think he minded too much. He’s Church of Ireland, I’m Presbyterian, we’re quite near our money and we know when the next job’s coming so he was on to the next thing straight away,” he joked.

Ian McElhinney and James Nesbitt in season one of Bloodlands

“He such a fantastic actor and we were sorry to lose him, he’s great. Ian was actually Bill Sykes when I was the Artful Dodger in a production of Oliver Twist about 44 years ago, we’ve worked together a lot, he played my father in Cold Feet and we worked together on other things.

“What’s special about this one is that it’s a very different timeline, so much has happened since the last Bloodlands so I think it’s breathing more.

“I think the storyline is very interesting because the audience now starts off knowing that I am Goliath while none of the cast do, that provides a really good platform.

“The audience is always one step ahead in that sense but they never know what Tom, or Goliath, is about to do.”

Victoria Smurfit and James Nesbitt in Bloodlands

Bloodlands, set and filmed in Belfast, was the first drama to come out of Jed Mercurio’s production house HTM Television and the Line Of Duty creator is one of the executive producers on the show.

James says the programme’s grounding in Northern Ireland, and it’s history, is an important part of it’s depth and appeal.

“It’s an extraordinary story and has bits in it which Northern Irish audiences will be familiar with, dealing with the notion of the disappeared for example,” he explained.

“That’s something I’ve dealt with for a number of years during my work with Wave Trauma Centre and we have been able to bring that out to audiences beyond this island with this show."

James Nesbitt, who plays Tom Brannick and Charlene McKenna, who plays Niamh McGovern in Bloodlands

“I was delighted with that, I know the families and they were pleased that it was raising awareness, since I’ve been working with Wave they have located the remains of several of the disappeared and we are still appealing to anyone with information because time is running out.

“The fact that a fictional show like Bloodlands can touch on subjects like that adds history and authenticity to the production and there is so much more to explore here.

“There are many more stories to be told from Northern Ireland, we’re in the 24th year now since the Good Friday Agreement and what are the questions that need answered?

“Have we made sectarianism a thing of the past? No. So there are stories to be told there for example, there’s also stories to be told about how Northern Ireland has changed and what the future holds.”

Victoria Smurfit who plays Olivia Foyle in Bloodlands

Jimmy and his business partner Maurice Brown acquired Holywood-based film and TV facilities company G&H in 2012 with the firm going on to be a major player in the screen industry explosion here since.

He spoke of his delight at being part of Northern Ireland’s ever-growing filming industry. “To be part of that is amazing, it’s great to have people like Hugh Grant and Kevin Hart in our trailers, even Jamie Dornan who comes in all suave,” he joked.

“It’s like being part of a big family when I work here, it always has been, people are quick to protect me but they’re also quick to chastise me and keep me grounded.

“So you can’t help but feel a certain amount of responsibility, I have great pride in where I am from, and you can’t help but have pride in what the film industry has done for the north of Ireland.

“It used to be that the only things made here were about the troubles but now we have the biggest streaming companies in the world flocking here."

Bloodlands

“The likes of Jed Mercurio and JJ Abrams want to work here so it’s a source of great pride to be here and to be working on this show with a character who asks a lot of questions of the audience.

“I think audiences here are very intelligent because they have grown up with a lot so we know when we’re being lied to or not being treated with respect, so you need to get it right.”

Bloodlands series two begins tonight on BBC One Northern Ireland at 9.05pm.