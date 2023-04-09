Blue Lights star Richard Dormer: NI Troubles gave us post-traumatic stress disorder

Blue Lights star says his generation got used to bombs exploding

Blue Lights actor Richard Dormer says his generation suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from hearing bombs explode during the Troubles.

The Portadown-born Game Of Thrones star (53), who plays PC Gerard ‘Gerry’ Cliff in the BBC One cop drama, says he and his pals got so hardened to hearing explosions they could tell where they had been set off.

He said: “The glass would wobble and you could tell how far away the bomb was: ‘Oh that’s eight miles away, that’s in Dunmurry — that one was in Finaghy — it became that normalised.

“A lot of people of my generation actually have — and I don’t say this lightly — post-traumatic stress disorder, y’know?

“Because we lived constantly on our nerves and we became used to it.”

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) in Blue Lights

Blue Lights follows three rookie police officers — Grace Ellis, Tommy Foster and Annie Conlon — working in Belfast, and the challenges they face.

Richard, who has been living in Belfast for the last 20 years, added about wanting to show the humanity behind his character: “I really wanted it to come across that he’s a man who happens to be in a costume, the police uniform.

“He’s not an uber-cop. He’s the uncle who comes out at Christmas and does fart jokes.”

His character Gerry is given the responsibility for training the greenest of the PSNI’s new recruits on the show, including Tommy, played by Nathan Braniff.

Richard, who also starred in Fortitude and Good Vibrations, is probably best known for playing the knight Beric Dondarrion in Game Of Thrones, also famously shot in Northern Ireland.

But the actor joked about the differences between the roles: “Well, for one, Gerry doesn’t have a flaming sword.”

Jokes aside, Richard went back to recalling his time living through the Troubles, and said he remembered thinking of the RUC as having to be “tougher” than the PSNI.

He said: “I remember the RUC 30 years ago and, because it was a civil war, they were a lot tougher.

“They were very scary guys with machine guns. Nobody wanted to be anywhere near them.”

But he said he would never have agreed to do Blue Lines unless it had a “progressive” message about police work in Northern Ireland.