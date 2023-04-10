Blue Lights star Sian Brooke ‘talked at length’ with PSNI officers for role research

Sian Brooke became a “geek” to learn everything about the PSNI ahead of taking on her role as Grace Ellis in the BBC crime drama Blue Lights.

The show, written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, is set in contemporary Belfast and follows a number of probationary police officers working in the city and the challenges and threats they face.

Sian (42) revealed: “I’m a bit of a geek at heart. Each role is like going back to school and learning a brand-new subject. I read hundreds of articles, spoke to police officers and social workers and gathered as much information as I could to build the character. We were lucky enough to visit a PSNI station and talked at length with the officers there.

“This was invaluable, as they gave us so many insights into what the actual day-to-day life of a serving officer is like and how it impacts upon their personal life: checking underneath their car each time they drive to work; not being able to tell their kids exactly what their job was; the constant shift changes.”

Sian Brooke — © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sian plays mum-of-one Grace, who decides in her 40s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the PSNI. Having previously worked in social care she straddles a fine line between being personal and professional.

She explained: “Sometimes characters come along that click with you. It’s obviously something to do with the writing, but Grace just jumped off the page and connected. What I hope the audience find relatable is that even though she’s someone trying to do good in this world, she’s also messy and flawed.

“I also have a personal connection to the story, as my dad was a policeman, so it’s a world I was very familiar with growing up.

Sian admitted that the best bit about filming in Belfast was getting to drive around in the police cars.

She added : “It’s not something you do every day. You were sat in a car that had no working functions inside and there would be a stunt driver on top speeding round corners and doing handbrake turns, which meant you could have all the fun but none of the responsibility — perfect.”

All episodes of Blue Lights are available on BBC iPlayer.