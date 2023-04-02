Blue Lights writer: My prison officer dad kept gun under couch at home

Former BBC journalist and co-writer reflect on how Troubles skewed our sense of normality

Blue Lights writer Adam Patterson has told how his prison officer father kept a gun under a pillow on the couch in case he was ever targeted during the Troubles.

He said his dad also placed the weapon beside his bed before sleeping.

Adam (41) penned the hit BBC One crime drama alongside Declan Lawn. The duo have built a stellar reputation following their other critically-acclaimed shows, The Salisbury Poisonings and Rogue Agent.

He said: “I can see the gun now: it’s on a brown corduroy couch under the pillow my dad lay on. At night it was beside his bed.”

In a case of art imitating life, Adam’s childhood experiences have influenced his writing, revealing that his family home also had bulletproof glass and his father was exempt from wearing a seatbelt in the event he was attacked while driving and had to react.

“All of these tiny things I thought were the normal way to grow up just weren’t the case,” he explained.

Sian Brooke as Grace in Blue Lights

Adam and Declan met in 2009 while making documentaries for Panorama before swapping their careers as journalists reporting on stories to scripted thrillers.

He continued: “We learnt a lot about the world at a young age and a lot of it was subconscious.

“I don’t think it’s accidental that Dec and I found our vocations because we felt the need to further interrogate the world through journalism and now through drama.”

Blue Lights centres on three new PSNI recruits — Grace (Sian Brooke), Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Annie (Katherine Devlin) — getting to grips with the frontline danger that officers face on a daily basis.

Katherine Devlin, Sian Brooke and Nathan Braniff in Blue Lights — © BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities T

Meanwhile, Declan (46) told Radio Times about his upbringing with “a Catholic, nationalist background” in Derry.

He said: “My parents worked in a bank and would sometimes be home late at night because of a bomb scare. When I was nine or 10, I became conscious every time my parents went to work there was a chance they might not come home.

“What Adam and I share, even though we are from different sides of the political divide, is that everything seemed normal.

“You think that (their journalism background) would make you cynical, but actually it made us quite optimistic about human nature.

“The vast majority of the people that we’ve met at home and around the world were decent.

“Blue Lights lives in darkness, but there’s an optimism in the middle of it all.”

As part of their research, the pair interviewed more than 30 former police officers, as well as spooks, and accompanied on-duty officers during ride-alongs.

But Declan said that building such a rapport with so many who served in the force meant that the recent attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell by dissidents stunned everyone who worked on the show.

He said: “The shooting was deeply shocking for all of us, because we’d been immersed in the world of the police for three years.

“We’d spoken to so many cops, we’d become friends with them.

“To us it felt weirdly personal, because we’ve been living in this world.”