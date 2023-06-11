BPerfect: Make-up mogul Brendan McDowell out to conquer India

Make-up mogul Brendan McDowell has taken his multimillion-pound beauty brand global by launching BPerfect in India.

The self-made business tycoon, from Co Down, jetted off to New Delhi to hammer out a deal with regional distributors after one of his most popular products was faked.

While there he got time to soak up India’s rich cultural heritage, as well as making time for a party or two, before heading back to Belfast.

Brendan McDowell (left) with business associates in India

He told Sunday Life: “We managed to get a lot of the culture in while we were there.

“I didn’t realise that the major religion in India is Hindu. They’re all very spiritual and positive, very happy people who like to party. That was a bit of a surprise that I pleasantly enjoyed.

“I really loved spending time with the people working with the distributors we met.

“They took us all to meet their kids and partners and we had some lovely meals. They really looked after us.

“Everything about the whole journey was very wholesome and spiritual. It was a really nice experience.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the trance festivals they have in Goa on the west coast.

“The guys realised pretty quickly that I like dance music, so they’ve been pitching at me since to come back and go to Goa partying with them.”

Brendan decided to fly to India after one of his company’s best-selling products, the Carnival make-up palette, was copied by counterfeiters.

He continued: “The carnival palette is a really bright, vibrant palette which we have been selling for years.

“It has been trending across India for a while.

“We actually had someone dupe it, which led to a bit of a nightmare for us, so we got a distributor on board to work with multiple retailers both online and offline (in store).

“The Indian market has been quite lucrative for us for a number of years, and the distributor was keen for us to work exclusively with them.

“They brought us over for a big launch party, and we sketched out a roadmap of how we were going to roll things out across the rest of the country.

“You’re always going to get dupes and fakes — these things happen — but I think it was a chance to get over there and showcase the authentic product.

BPerfect launch in Pretty Cosmo store

“We’re now officially launched in India with them, and we are launching offline with a company called Pretty Cosmo.

“We have another rollout planned with retailers across the country.

“The visit was more about rolling the brand out offline — we have only been online previously in India — that was the main point of the event.

“There’s a shop over there called Nykaa, which is similar to the French beauty brand Sephora, so we’re working with them too.”

Not content with travelling around south Asia to boost his company’s profits, Brendan was also recently snapped partying with former Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Saclimenti. The glam pair joined him for the launch of another BPerfect shop on the party island of Ibiza.

Ekin-Su (left), Brendan McDowell (middle) and BPerfect staff in Ibiza

“We had a pop-up store opening there,” Brendan said.

“This is the second year we have done it actually, and we brought Ekin-Su and a few of her collaborators over just to relaunch the store.

“Davide came along as well and we just had a bit of a good time, so we opened the store and shot some content.

“It was fun, but I think I did too many nights out. I’m getting too old for it.”