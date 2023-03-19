Brian McFadden: I couldn’t even speak after I got nodules on my vocal cords

Singer feared his career was over after he lost his voice in NI

BRIAN McFadden was told he had a potentially career-ending vocal cord condition while touring with Westlife in Northern Ireland.

The Dublin-born singer (42) was gigging with the boyband in Belfast when he lost his voice.

When he went to see a doctor, he was told he had nodules on his throat that could cut his career short.

He stopped smoking to try and help the condition but refuses to have the nodules removed over fears surgery could damage his voice.

Brian and fiancee Danielle Parkinson

Brian, who is set to hit the road with ex-Boyzone singer Keith Duffy on a Boyzlife tour, said: “I got nodules on my vocal cords, and I’ll never forget it.

“I was actually on tour in Belfast. I’ll never forget when they stuck a camera up my nose and into my throat. It was the worst thing in my life.

“They said I had nodules. I had to leave the tour. I couldn’t speak. It was air coming out of my throat — no noise at all.

“The specialist sat me down and said they could shave these nodules off my vocal cords, but the risk with that is that it could change your voice and the sound of it. I said, ‘Just leave it and I’ll manage’.”

Brian was terrified that going under the knife could leave him like Julie Andrews, whose four-octave soprano voice was destroyed by surgery to remove nodules.

He said: “I didn’t take the risk. I’ve been living with them for maybe 20 years, so it’s something I have to manage. I did stop smoking seven years ago because that was really affecting it.”

Brian with Boyzlife pal Keith Duffy

Quitting cigarettes has helped him no end. He can now sing for up to four nights in a row, but he has to take a day off to recover before starting again.

Lockdown stopped him from marrying his PE teacher fiancee, Danielle Parkinson, to whom he got engaged in 2019 following three years of dating.

“Me and Danielle twice moved our wedding,” Brian said.

“We were supposed to get married in South Africa, in Cape Town, but we had to move it the first time because it was right in the middle of Covid.

“The second time, they had another resurgence of Covid, and South Africa got put on the red list, which would have meant anyone who came to the wedding would have had to go into hotel quarantine on the way back, so we’ve moved it again.

“We just put it off. Then we got pregnant and had the baby and we just decided, ‘You know what? We’re just going to wait until the world settles down again and gets back to normal and then we’ll plan it again’.

“Now, we’ll just wait and see. We’re in no rush.”

Brian with Westlife in 2000

Brian believes there is a boom in interest in 90s acts such as Boyzone and Westlife because there “aren’t that many good acts coming out” now.

He said: “I’m just grateful that 25 years after starting, I still have a career.

“There’s a lot of people who come and go, and I’m very lucky 25 years to the day since I started that I’m still out there and doing what I love, which is singing and making music.”

Boyzlife are back on tour from May. Tickets are available from at www.premier.ticketek.co.uk