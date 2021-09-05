Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page reveals Covid lockdown stopped him seeing more of Northern Ireland

Rege-Jean Page was gutted he didn’t get to see more of Belfast when he filmed Dungeon and Dragons earlier this year.

The 31-year-old Bridgerton star told Sunday Life at the GQ Awards that lockdown prevented him from visiting many of our attractions.

He said: “Yes, I spent most of the year in Belfast. It’s a beautiful place, but sadly, because of lockdown, I didn’t see much of it.”

He described the fantasy film, which also stars Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine, as something “which I’m very much still in the trenches with”. He is also set to star in The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling, which is being directed by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers.

BREAKOUT ROLE: Rege-Jean as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton

Speaking about getting the roles on these films, he told GQ that the meetings had gone very similarly: “The conversation was, ‘So my wife saw this [Bridgerton] and told me that I need to see it.

“There is something super-interesting that powerful men had me recommended by the women in their lives, which I think says something about where the power actually lies”.

But he also broke those women’s hearts when it was revealed he wouldn’t be reprising his role of the sexy Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, the love interest of Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton in series two.

And it’s serious as he is no longer in the Bridgerton WhatsApp group. “No, the universe has expanded, so I’m no longer in it,” he said. “No, [they didn’t kick me out]. I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

Rege-Jean Page with Kelly Allen

But the heartthrob also teased that there could be a potential cameo appearance in the series in the future.

He added: “You know I couldn’t tell you. Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

After 82 million people watched the Netflix period drama, Rege-Jean, who received the standout performance of the year award at the 24th annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London on Wednesday, went from an almost unknown star to being touted as the next James Bond.

Reflecting on the rumours, he told GQ: “Well, of all the things you’ll read about yourself on the internet, it’s one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally.”