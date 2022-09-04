Bronagh Waugh: Ridley actress on juggling her career with raising little lockdown bundle of joy Oisín

Bronagh Waugh has already gone back to work with her baby in tow

Bronagh Waugh with Dylan Llewellyn on the set of Derry Girls

The actress with the Ridley cast including Adrian Dunbar (second left)

Ridley star Bronagh Waugh says becoming a mum has made her more assertive, and she revealed lockdown made her realise she was ready to start a family.

The Coleraine woman, who had baby boy Oisín in May last year, believes motherhood has changed her for the better.

“Since Oisin came along I’ve become better at advocating for myself and him, better at putting my foot down about certain things,” she said.

“I’m more selective about the projects that I pick to work on too, because I just have less time for everything.

“We had wee Oisin in lockdown and he’s doing really well. I love being a parent, it’s been really good so far.

“Maybe it took the pandemic to make the leap. When you’re an actor you worry about when is the right time, but there is never a right time.

“When you’re busy filming a lot it can be very difficult to prioritise family, but when lockdown happened so many people I know had babies.

“Life got thrown into the forefront of things in that way and it’s been an amazing journey. I’ve been so lucky to continue working and keep busy throughout it all as well, which is great.

“It’s a juggle for all mothers and we all just get it done. The production companies I’ve been working with since have been amazing in making sure that I get what I need so I can mother and do my job.”

Bronagh Waugh and baby Oisín

Bronagh, who starred in The Fall with Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, as well as in Derry Girls, plays Detective Inspector Carol Farman in the new ITV crime drama on Sunday nights.

She appears alongside Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, who plays the lead role of Alex Ridley.

She spoke of her delight at finally getting to work with the Fermanagh acting “legend”.

“It was fantastic. He’s such a lovely man and was so generous and welcoming,” the 39-year-old said.

“When we met we just clicked. It’s like working with a friend.

“He’s been great and really supportive. He’s obviously got a lot of experience doing police drama, so I felt like I was in good hands.

“He really believed in me and had a lot of confidence in me, which helps you to have confidence in yourself.

“It was the first time we had worked together and also the first time we met, which is kind of unusual because Northern Ireland actors all seem to know each other.

“Line Of Duty filmed at the same time as The Fall, so we never really crossed paths. It was really nice to finally meet him.

“I had watched him in the theatre when I was younger at places like The Abbey and The Lyric, so that was kind of cool.

“He’s a legend. It was a real honour to get to work with him and to be able to call him my friend.”

Bronagh said the drama had received good feedback so far and admitted she would love to make another series without having to deal with the sleepless nights of early motherhood.

She added: “We have had a great reception so far and we got great numbers on the first episode, which was really encouraging.

“I think if there’s an appetite for it and if people enjoy it then I would love to make more.

“When I was filming it the baby was very young and not sleeping very much, so it’s all a bit of a blur to me. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Bronagh, who is vocal on social issues affecting Northern Ireland such as same-sex marriage and abortion rights, also revealed she would love to return here one day with her family.

She said: “I would love to move back… it’s tricky because of the way my job works.

“You have to be able to get to London, Bristol or Manchester etc at pretty short notice, and at the moment, with the chaos at the airports, I need to be over there.

“I think the transport links with the rest of the UK will improve in the future and Northern Ireland will hopefully get better and stronger, which would make it easier.

“But definitely moving to NI is in our plans. I would love Oisin to go to school at home because the schooling is so good.”

She joked: “I’ll have to wait until I’m so mega successful I can live wherever I want.

“I’m very proud of where I am from, of our culture and people and how diverse it all is. I think it’s so wonderful we come from such a mixed bag.

“When you look at the positives in Northern Ireland, they definitely outweigh the tensions or the problems.

“We’re very much getting there, especially with same-sex marriage and progress on reproductive rights, but we still have a way to go.

“Women still have to travel to the mainland as abortion services aren’t delivered at home yet, but we are making progress.”

The pro-choice and pro-gay marriage campaigner also slammed the DUP’s refusal to form an Executive because of the protocol.

She said: “It’s important for the Executive to get back up and running so the local people can take control of our country and have a say where our money is spent.

“We cannot afford for politicians and leaders not to be sitting down at the Executive to discuss and sort things out together.

“It’s imperative — that’s what those people are being paid to do and they must fulfil the promise they made to the electorate.

“It is quite shameful that isn’t happening and it needs to happen because the winter is coming and people are really struggling.

“We are better together than we are apart.”