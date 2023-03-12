Brooke Scullion dreaming of Dancing With the Stars final

Brooke and Robert will appear as Cinderella and Prince Charming

Eurovision star Brooke Scullion will be the belle of the ball tonight as she bids for Dancing With the Stars glory as Cinderella alongside her very own Prince Charming.

The Bellaghy singer (23) said she “adores” her dance partner Robert Rowinski and joked that leaving the show would be like the duo “getting divorced”.

They will perform as Cinderella and Prince Charming in tonight’s fairytale-themed semi-final on RTE One, with hopes of making the final next Sunday.

“We’ve been dancing so well and the chemistry is great between us. We just have so much fun,” Brooke said.

“Robert is a dream. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him when this is over.

“When you spend every day with somebody, it just becomes normal. It’s going to be like a divorce.”

Robert was drafted in after week three, when Brooke’s original partner Maurizio Benenato left the show and returned to Italy for personal reasons.

Brooke and Robert will appear as Cinderella and Prince Charming

She said: “We had about two days together and had no choice but to just get along. It was the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Brooke survived a dance-off last week against her best bud on the show, drag queen Panti Bliss, and said she couldn’t stop crying for days after beating her pal on the dancefloor.

She added: “Up until this point, I felt like it had been so much fun, but the quarter-finals really wiped me out in every way. I felt every single emotion — happiness, sadness, fear.

“I was sobbing so hard backstage just before the dance-off. I don’t know how I did it, but I had to just pull myself together and get on with it.

“I always wanted to do a dance-off. That wasn’t the problem, it was who I was dancing against. It was tough.

“Panti is just part of my life now. I didn’t stop crying Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I was just shocked and there was so much leftover emotion in my body which I couldn’t shake.

“The cameras caught me crying as well, and I hate that but at least it’s honest.

“Being in the bottom two with Panti knocked my confidence.

“I’ve been really putting myself down about it. I’m doing the cha-cha-cha tonight, which is all about confidence I’m hopeful things will click for us.”

Brooke’s performance tonight will be soundtracked by Kylie Minogue and her pal Ollie Alexander’s band Years and Years.

She joked about developing a “virtual relationship” with Ollie since he praised her Eurovision performance on social media last January, saying: “That was so much fun. Ollie tweeted me during Eurovision and it just grew from there. It’s actually so lovely.

“Whenever I went to Glastonbury, he was the best performer I saw. I just have so much admiration for him — he’s unreal. We now have this sort of virtual relationship via the internet, which is amazing.”

Brooke, who finished third on The Voice in 2020, where she was coached by Meghan Trainor, was also full of love for her fellow contestants, including singer Damian McGinty and Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke, who was the first contestant voted out.

Brooke with Meghan Trainor

She said: “I’ve never met anyone as nice as Damian in my life. It’s funny because we have our wee sayings and stuff from both being from Derry, so everyone laughs at us.

“He’s so sweet. He texted me the other day actually because we were both having mental breakdowns about the competition.

“There’s no competitiveness there at all — we would hate to go up against each other.

“He’s someone in the competition I’m really close to.

“It was the same with Leah. Oh my God, we had so much fun. She’s moving back into [the show’s apartment] tomorrow and I’m so excited for it.

“It’s so weird being in the apartment in Dublin on my own, so it will be a massive lift to have her back if I get through.”

After tonight’s semi-final, the show will welcome back the eliminated contestants for the grand finale next Sunday, but Brooke isn’t thinking too far ahead for now.

She said: “At this stage, it’s all about mindset. I’ve really changed my outlook.

“The dance I’ve got is really technical and it’s a big risk to have it in the semi-final. It’s a difficult routine, but we’re putting everything into it and hopefully we can pull it off.

“There are no frontrunners at this stage of the competition, and the thought of winning is incredible, but I am very aware that there’s a lot of big names left.

“All I can do is my best and hopefully get to the final — that will be a win in itself. To get through the semi-final would be amazing. The fairytale theme with me as Cinderella would be really sweet too.

“Don’t ask me why they gave me Cinderella when I’ve brown hair, but I’m privileged to be there, especially as it was nearly all over last week.”

Dancing With the Stars is on RTE One at 6.30pm