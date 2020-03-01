Brooke Scullion relieved as she survives Voice sing-off

Budding songstress Brooke Scullion wowed judges on The Voice UK last night to make it through to the next round of the show.

The 20-year-old Bellaghy student won a sing-off to stay in the ITV competition against fellow contestant and Team Meghan member Jordan Phillips with a rendition of Adele's hit Water Under The Bridge.

However, Brooke admitted she had never heard the song until her mentor, US pop star Meghan Trainor, played it for her to rehearse.

She said: "I didn't know the song at all, Meghan played it for me and was like, 'You'll definitely know the song,' and when she pressed play I was like 'oh my god I don't know this' in my head!

"Adele songs generally aren't ridiculously hard to sing, they have a structure, so it wasn't that hard to learn. It was completely fine in the end and when it's a song you don't know you can put your own twist on it and we ended up doing a complete reboot.

"I love singing Adele, I don't know why I found this one so tough, it wasn't the song though I loved it by the end.

"I'm so not happy with the performance at all but the thing I am happy about is that Jordan got stole by Olly Murs so he's still in the competition.

"It was the thought of one of us not going through which was just horrendous but we're both through and it just gives me an opportunity to do well in the next round and prove why I should be there.

"I'm just so happy because I would have hated to have gone out on a song I didn't choose myself. I think I might get a say with the next one, I'm not too sure, but I feel I just have so much more to give and I just didn't do myself justice in the battle."

Brooke Scullion

Brooke, who is a keen camog at Wolfe Tones GAC in Bellaghy and in her final year of a drama degree at Ulster University, also told of her joy at working with All About That Base hit-maker Meghan.

She added: "Meghan is great to work with, I'm obsessed with her, she is so amazing. What you see on TV is what you get, she is genuinely compassionate.

"I feel like I benefit from that because we're quite similar in a lot of ways and have similar values and humour. We just get on so well, I was so upset over the battle because I just didn't want to leave so soon.

"We always laugh together but she doesn't understand what I'm saying most of the time, I've had to slow down how I speak so much over here especially for English people, I'm worried I won't be able to go back!"