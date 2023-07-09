Brooke Scullion: Singer to make NI return for Dalfest gig after ‘unbelievable’ Glastonbury

Get festival on your bucket list, says Bellaghy-born singer

Brooke Scullion (right) and Leah O'Rourke at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Eurovision star Brooke Scullion wants everyone to go to Glastonbury once in their lives and says the iconic music festival is her Christmas.

The Bellaghy singer (24) hopped across the Irish Sea twice in one day to make sure she didn’t miss Lana Del Ray’s headline show at this year’s show.

The Dancing with the Stars performer told Sunday Life: “It was absolutely unbelievable — it’s like Christmas for me. It’s honestly the best day of the year.

“If there are people out there who have never been before and they get the chance to go, they should definitely take it. It’s so incredible.

“I performed at it last year. This year I didn’t perform but had to fly home on the Saturday to play Dublin Pride and then fly back.

“I made it back just in time to see Lana Del Ray. I’m completely obsessed with her.

“I was really crying in the car and my driver was really worried about me.

“I asked him to put his foot down from the airport so we would make it for Lana Del Ray, and we made it — just about.

“It was a journey and a half. I got there two songs into her set and she played my favourite song, so everything after that was a bonus.

“The whole thing with her coming on stage 30 minutes late was mental, but it helped me out on the day.”

Lana Del Rey’s set at Glastonbury was cut short after the US star arrived on late.

Fans were left waiting for the Ivor Novello-winning singer-songwriter, who admitted her appearance was delayed because her “hair takes so long”.

Brooke is currently in London working on new material and trying to keep her recent musical momentum going, following the release of her latest single, Overload, in June.

She continued: “I’ve been here for a while and I’m enjoying it so far.

“I’ve got a few exciting projects coming up. I can’t really talk about them at the moment, but thank God things are going well for me at the moment.

“You can never take your foot off the pedal at all in an industry like this or you’ll be forgotten about quickly.

“I just try to stay on top of things, keep things fresh.

“I released Overload recently and it’s getting some attention. You can never tell what way things are going to go, but I’ve been extremely lucky so far.

“I’m having a great time in London, I went to see Kiss recently. They were absolutely incredible. It was one of the best things, visually, I’ve ever seen. That’s not even an exaggeration.

“It was their last gig in London. I think that was their 20th gig there, but their last apparently. I was so happy to be there.

“I was looking at them and I always used to say that boys don’t know how lucky they have it not having to wear make-up.

“But Kiss are wearing stuff under lights that I wouldn’t even put myself through. The sweat was just flying off them.

“They had giant fans behind them, but that wouldn’t make too much difference under the lights.

“The amount of pyrotechnics, they would have been absolutely on fire while on stage.

“I don’t think I would be trying any of their looks. I sweat enough without all that.”

Brooke travelled back to London after attending the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards last weekend at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra, an event that helped to clear her post-Glastonbury hangover.

“It was just so impressive,” she said of the awards. “I was so impressed. Everyone just had a great time and there was no egos in the room. Hearing everyone’s stories was lovely.

“It was just the nicest experience. I was so privileged to be asked and I’ve already been asked back for next year.

“I actually drove all the way home afterwards. Glastonbury has a lot to answer for.

“I was sitting next to Tony Christie and Ricky Warwick was at my table, so I kind of thought to myself, ‘Right, this is a wee sober night for you here’, so I didn’t embarrass myself in front of the legends. I was still feeling the effects of the Glastonbury weekend a bit too.”

Brooke was speaking to Sunday Life ahead of her first gig on home turf for quite a while as she prepares to play Dalfest next weekend at Glenarm Castle.

The community arts festival, previously known as Dalriada, has steadily grown in popularity over the years.

This year it boasts headliners including The Vamps, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Sam Ryder and boyband Blue.

Brooke said: “I honestly cannot wait. I don’t think I’ve played a home venue in about two years.

“I’ve played Dublin, Galway and Cork but haven’t actually got the chance to play Belfast in so long.

“That’s a special moment for me. I’ve never played Dalfest or even been able to go to it before, so this is such an exciting opportunity.

“To get to be there and play will be such an in-depth experience and it looks like such an amazing homegrown festival and I’m just so excited to play. I was excited just to be asked.

“Everyone talks about it but I’ve never been able to go, so it’s exciting.

“Hopefully we get the weather, but unfortunately I can’t control that.”

For more information on Dalfest, visit www.campdalfest.com