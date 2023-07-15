Camp Dalfest: Sophie Ellis-Bextor shines on opening night in Glenarm

The Groovejet singer entertained revellers as the sun came out at the Co Antrim venue.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor wowed crowds at Camp Dalfest on Saturday evening as the community festival kicked off with a bang.

Belting out hits like Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and Murder On The Dancefloor, the sun came out for revellers as they danced along to the English singer despite earlier rain.

Ellis-Bextor is riding the crest of a wave after a well-received set at Glastonbury last month which she said was a “career highlight”.

Despite going down a storm, her performance last month was not aired by the BBC as part of its coverage of the festival, leaving many fans disappointed.

After posting a pic of herself on the legendary pyramid stage on social media, the 44-year-old was inundated by thousands asking where they could watch the set.

“I’m getting a lot of messages asking about watching my Glastonbury set on iPlayer,” she posted on Twitter.

“Obviously, that would have been wonderful, but sadly due to hours on the day it wasn’t possible for the BBC to cover my set. Next time…! Xx”

Her explanation was labelled “gracious” by fans but the BBC came under fire for failing to put on the barnstorming gig.

Thousands of couples and families streamed into the grounds of Glenarm Castle on the Antrim coast to enjoy a star-studded line-up which also included Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and British pop-rockers The Vamps.

Blippi was a big hit at Glenarm Castle

Also performing on Saturday was Eurovision and Voice UK star Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy. Posting on Twitter, she shared snaps of the festival grounds and videos from her set, adding: “We’re here and the sun’s out!

“So excited for this… thank you for having us Camp Dalfest, hope everyone has an amazing weekend!”

The festival, originally known as the Dalriada Festival of Music & Food, also offers a huge array of food, activities and entertainment across a packed weekend schedule.

The line-up for the closing day of the festival on Sunday boasts acts such as English boyband Blue, pop-rockers Scouting For Girls and Emmy-nominated artist Sam Ryder.

Young visitors are catered for too, with a host of kid-friendly activities including a special appearance from YouTube sensation Blippi as well as a diaper derby, TikTok party, McDonald’s fun football, gaming grotto and the popular Raver Tots with child-friendly music and dance.