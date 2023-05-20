Cat Deeley toasts Patrick Kielty after he lands Late Late job

Star’s pride as hubby Paddy lands biggest gig on Irish TV

Cat Deeley has toasted ‘host with the most’ hubby Patrick Kielty after the funnyman finally landed the biggest job in Irish TV as the face of The Late Late Show.

The Co Down comedian (52) was confirmed as successor to outgoing host Ryan Tubridy on Saturday, with congratulations and tributes flooding social media.

TV star Cat (46) took to Twitter to congratulate her husband, saying: “A post, about the host, with the most, let’s do a toast.”

Rumours Cat was going to join her partner as co-presenter on RTE’s Late Late sofa proved to be wide of the mark, with Paddy taking on the role solo.

Confirming his appointment and paying tribute to his predecessors, Paddy tweeted: “Posting this before they change their mind. A real honour to follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan. Thanks RTE for the chance to be a part of the next chapter.”

The Dundrum man, who is thought to command a salary in the region of €250,000, looked jovial and relaxed in a video posted online by RTE of him posing for official snaps in his new role.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour, and I can’t thank RTE enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Outgoing Late Late presenter Ryan Tubridy (Picture by Andres Poveda)

Paddy, who was offered the job in 1998 but declined, might commute from his London pad when he starts the job in September.

He and wife Cat have two young children and currently live in upmarket Fulham, west London.

Kielty has lived outside of Ireland for most of his career, and the couple moved to Fulham in 2020 with sons Milo (6) and James (4).

Earlier this year, outgoing host Ryan Tubridy said it was a “privilege to host the national institution” as it was confirmed he would be departing the show following 14 years at the helm.

Kielty will become the fourth host of the long-running show, joining for its 61st season in September.

Deeley congratulated her husband in a Twitter post (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) — © FilmMagic

Jim Jennings, RTE’s director of content, said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences, and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.

“We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it.”

Tubridy will also step down from hosting The Late Late Toy Show, which has raised millions of euros for children’s charities across the island, but he will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings.

Kielty grew up in the Down village of Dundrum, and played Gaelic football for Down’s minor team.

His father, Jack, was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries In January 1988.

The comedian studied psychology at Queen’s University before taking his first steps to stardom as compere at the Empire Comedy Club in Belfast in the 1990s.

Around the same time, he got his first TV break with a children’s programme called Sus on UTV.

Kielty went on to marry glamorous TV presenter Cat in Rome 2012, with Deeley revealing last week she barely had any input into their wedding.

“I barely even did my own wedding,” she told Closer, adding: “Patrick went and tried the food and did all that. I never even saw the place where I got married before I got married. That’s how uninvolved I was. I’m quite lucky I get to dress up and have really special occasions all the time, so to me that wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen.”