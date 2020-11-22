Charlie Lawson: 'You won't get me in the jungle, I've said no twice'

Charlie Lawson has revealed he has twice turned down offers to star in I'm A Celebrity like his soap pal Beverley Callard.

Beverley is best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street opposite Charlie as on-screen hubby Jim.

But the Enniskillen-born actor said that while he is now watching it as a fan for the first time, he has no intention of following in her footsteps.

Charlie (61) said: "I've never really watched it before but I've started now obviously because everybody wants to know what I think. I turned it down twice because I didn't think I'd last five minutes.

"I can't be doing with a load of people just... well, put it this way, there's a guy there on the first night and he was screaming his nuts off.

"And then he puked up, and then the next thing was he got into a box full of British Equity snakes, do you know what I mean? (Equity is the actors' union).

Jordan North and Shane Richie prepare for The Viper Vault challenge

"Do you think he's going to get bitten or something? Can you imagine? My lawyer would have a field day if I got bitten, you know?

"So I'm watching it and of course supporting Bev."

The pair are close pals and Beverley has boasted of playing a prank on Charlie by hanging up a picture of the Pope in the McDonald's house on the set of Corrie.

She said: "We all played terrible tricks on Charlie. Both he and his character Jim were Protestants from Belfast but in the next-door set to us lived Ivy Brennan, who was a Catholic.

"We'd nick pictures of the Pope from Ivy's wall then hang them up on ours so Charlie would walk in, see the picture and choke, 'What's the Pope doing on the wall in the McDonalds' house?'"

When asked about the wind-up, Charlie laughed: "She did, yes! She used to do stuff like that!

"She got me a big signed photograph by the whole cast of the Pope for one of my birthdays, stuff like that - just good fun."